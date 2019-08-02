Log in
CARNIVAL PLC

(CUK)
  Report  
Carnival : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

08/02/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased:                       Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:                        01 August 2019

Number of shares purchased:     3,621 shares

Highest price paid per share:      3721.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:       3710.0 pence

Average price paid per share:     3719.4355 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 29,737,324 shares in treasury and has 187,608,319 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 01 August 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 3719.4355 3,621

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price Time of transaction Trading Venue
7 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
7 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
15 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
20 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
78 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
194 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
194 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange
16 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
106 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
106 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange
32 3721.00 15:11:10 London Stock Exchange
43 3721.00 15:11:10 London Stock Exchange
1 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
16 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
49 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
95 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
106 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
200 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange
85 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange
90 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange
100 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange
100 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange
200 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange
2 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
15 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
82 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
85 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
113 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
185 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange
11 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
29 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
114 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
115 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
172 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
200 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
200 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange
201 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
