CARNIVAL PLC

(CUK)
Carnival : Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

02/20/2019 | 11:31am EST

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Arnold W. Donald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A Details of the transaction: 1
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Acquired 73,302 shares on the vesting of a grant of performance-based restricted stock units (“PBS RSUs”) originally made on April 13, 2016 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock.  The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2016-2018 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers.   This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
73,302
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
73,302
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-02-15
f) Place of the transaction NYSE
4B Details of the transaction: 2
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Represents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested PBS RSUs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$57.0837		 Volume(s)
28,846
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
28,846
$57.0837
e) Date of the transaction 2019-02-15
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© PRNewswire 2019
