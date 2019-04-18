Log in
CARNIVAL PLC

(CUK)
Carnival : Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

04/18/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sir Jonathon Band
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jason Glen Cahilly
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Helen Deeble
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Richard Glasier
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Debra Kelly-Ennis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Katie Lahey
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sir John Parker
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stuart Subotnick
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Laura Weil
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Randall Weisenburger
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan.  The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
3,193
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© PRNewswire 2019
