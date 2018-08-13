Carnival : O Magazine Editors Joined by Transformational Speaker, Life Coach, Meditation Expert and Health Pioneer on Holland America Line's Adventure of Your Life Cruise to the Caribbean Oct. 28, 2018

O Mag editors set sail with The Bliss Project founder Lori Harder, Functional Life Coach™ Mastin Kipp, Unplug Meditation teacher Christina Huntington and nutrition visionary Ann Louise Gittleman

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Holland America Line's O, The Oprah Magazine Adventure of Your Life Cruise sets sail for the Caribbean Oct. 28, 2018, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, guests are in for an inspiring week with some of the magazine's editors and world's leading visionaries.

Senior Editor Molly Simms and Beauty Director Brian Underwood from O, The Oprah Magazine will be cruising along with "The First Lady of Nutrition" Ann Louise Gittleman, Unplug Meditation teacher Christina Huntington, best-selling author and transformational speaker Lori Harder and Functional Life Coach™ creator Mastin Kipp. Special programming during the roundtrip Fort Lauderdale cruise will allow guests to gain insight and knowledge from this team of thought leaders and learn from their expertise.

"The Adventure of Your Life Cruises offer an incredible opportunity for our guests to connect with and be inspired by experts who focus on self-transformation, which goes hand in hand with travel," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We have an exciting group of O, The Oprah Magazine editors and guest speakers on board for this cruise, and there's still plenty of time to join us for a thought-provoking and memorable experience."

Activities and Events on the Adventure of Your Life Cruise to the Caribbean include:

A nutritionist guru to focus on lessons in wellness, healthy eating habits and tips to feel great.

Unplug Meditation's Christina Huntington who will take guests on a path of meaningful meditation at Just Breathe.

who will take guests on a path of meaningful meditation at Just Breathe. O, The Oprah Magazine editors will go behind the scenes at The Making of O and present beauty advice at O, Beautiful!

editors will go behind the scenes at The Making of and present beauty advice at O, Beautiful! Select items from Oprah's Favorite Things will be available for purchase onboard at The O Shop.

Meet the Adventure of Your Life Cruise O, The Oprah Magazine editors and thought leaders:

Molly Simms, Senior Editor — Onboard Host of The Making of O, The Oprah Magazine

Simms is the senior editor at O, The Oprah Magazine, where she writes and edits feature stories on incredible women across the country. In the course of reporting stories for O, she has climbed a mountain, toured a garbage museum and learned blacksmithing. She has had previous stints at Entertainment Weekly, BUST Magazine and Kirkus Reviews.

Beauty Director Brian Underwood — Onboard Host of O, Beautiful!

Underwood is the beauty director for O, The Oprah Magazine and winner of the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Award for Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage (the first non-fashion title awarded that honor in more than 30 years!). With more than 13 years of experience covering beauty and style for national publications, Underwood brings a special focus on uncovering science and evidence-based solutions.

Ann Louise Gittleman — Onboard Host of Let's Eat!

Gittleman is undisputedly "The First Lady of Nutrition." As a nutrition visionary and health pioneer, she has fearlessly stood on the front lines of diet and detox, the environment, and women's health. Described by Self Magazine as one of the Top Ten Notable Nutritionists in the United States, Gittleman has benefitted thousands of nutritionists, health coaches and practitioners with her work. A New York Times bestselling author, she wrote "Radical Metabolism."

Lori Harder, Author and Transformational Speaker

Harder is a speaker, podcast host and best-selling author who is regularly featured on the covers of Oxygen, STRONG and Health & Fitness magazines. She has helped thousands connect with their soul, transform their bodies, empower their minds, gain financial independence and fall in love with themselves and their lives. Harder's debut book, "A Tribe Called Bliss," helps women find their "tribe" — a support system to help navigate life's challenges. She is the founder of The Bliss Project, a women's empowerment retreat; the Bliss Habit online course for mental transformation; and the Body and Soul Program, including e-courses, meal guides and a large online workout membership community.

Unplug Meditation's Christina Huntington, Onboard Host of Just Breathe

As a second generation meditation teacher, Christina has been meditating her entire life and has studied with many transformational healing mentors from an early age. Christina leads packed classes at the Unplug Meditation Studios in Los Angeles and is a top teacher on the Unplug: Guided Meditation app used in more than 82 countries and seen by millions. Her classes are grounded and accessible, allowing clients to tune into their own inner voice and guidance and gaining the tools to make empowered choices while having fun along the way.

Mastin Kipp, Functional Life Coach™

Mastin Kipp is an author, renowned public speaker and creator of Functional Life Coaching™, an innovative new method for high performance that identifies and resolves emotional blocks that prevent us from living our best lives. His best-selling books "Daily Love" and "Claim Your Power" are featured in Well+Good and Huffington Post, and he has appeared on Fox, ABC, "CBS News," and Oprah's "Super Soul Sunday." Oprah Winfrey called Kipp a "thought leader for the next generation" and named him one of 100 awakened leaders who are using their voices and talents to elevate humanity. Through his writing, online courses, in-person seminars and international retreats, Kipp has worked with more than two million people in more than 100 countries around the world.

The seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard Nieuw Amsterdam sails roundtrip Fort Lauderdale and visits Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Holland America Line's award-winning private island Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. Fares for the Oct. 28 Adventure of Your Life Cruise to the Caribbean start at $599 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine Partnership

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine's exclusive partnership unites the soul-stirring power of travel with O's deep commitment to connection and personal growth. To further enhance the programming, more than 300 Holland America Line cruises sailing in North America this year offer a variety of engaging activities developed with the magazine's editors including meditation, exercise, healthy eating and more. O's Reading Room is available on all ships and itineraries.

For more information about Holland America Line, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com/OprahMag.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/pxnintwe.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

