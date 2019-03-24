Log in
Carnival : Royal Princess - LA's New Homeport Cruise Ship - Arrives For Her Maiden West Coast Season At The Port Of Los Angeles World Cruise Center

03/24/2019 | 01:04am EDT

USC Marching Band Provided Pageantry and Fanfare to Welcome Royal Princess

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Port of Los Angeles today a Royal Princess arrived – that is, the 3,560-guest Princess Cruises ship – now here to take travelers to sought-after destinations including the Mexican Riviera, the California Coast and Alaska. In celebration of Royal Princess' maiden call to the Port of Los Angeles and the cruise line's biggest West Coast cruise season, a "Royal" fanfare marked the occasion highlighting the arrival of one of Princess Cruises' newest and most elegant ships.

Guests on Royal Princess were welcomed with great fanfare by the iconic USC Marching Band and a fireworks display to celebrate the start of her West Coast season. Royal Princess is Princess Cruises’ largest and newest ship based on the West Coast, sailing guests to the Mexican Riveria, the California Coast and Alaska.

Princess Cruises has the longest history of any cruise line to sail from the Port of Los Angeles, not to mention its celebrity status as the ocean-going co-star to the many exciting stories of romance and adventure on the high seas that were told on the hit TV series, "The Love Boat." 

To mark the ship's maiden call and celebrate her West Coast season, the iconic University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band, under the direction of Dr. Arthur C. Bartner, provided pageantry and fanfare for guests sailing on Royal Princess from a grand location onboard Battleship IOWA. As Royal Princess departed and sounded its "Love Boat" harmony-tuned horn, the USC Marching Band then played back the beloved theme song.

Guests and well-wishers were then treated to a fireworks display as Royal Princess departed on her very first seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise – the same itinerary made famous by Princess and "The Love Boat."

Royal Princess sails weekly to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles (San Pedro) now through April 27, then sails north to Vancouver for a season of Alaska cruises exploring The Great Land before returning to Los Angeles in September where the ship will homeport for six months, continuing cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and the California coast.

Royal Princess is a MedallionClass ship powered by the OceanMedallion, the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising.

Award-winning features aboard Royal Princess include the large atrium or "Piazza," offering enticing entertainment and culinary delights; the overwater SeaWalk – a 60-foot-long glass walkway standing 128 feet above the ocean; an expansive Lotus Spa and adults-only Retreat Pool and Sanctuary.

Royal Princess first debuted in Southampton in June 2013, and was officially named by Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge. The original Royal Princess (1984) was christened by Princess Diana.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

Additional photos can be downloaded here.

About Princess Cruises
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." 

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.   

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more. 

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025.  Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

Newsroom: 
Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

 

Princess Cruises Logo (PRNewsFoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-princess--las-new-homeport-cruise-ship--arrives-for-her-maiden-west-coast-season-at-the-port-of-los-angeles-world-cruise-center-300817435.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises


© PRNewswire 2019
