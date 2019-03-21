Carnival : Three Holland America Line Ships Explore the Colorful Culture of the Mexican Riviera in 2019-2020

Seven ports along the Sea of Cortez highlight the seven- 11- and 12-day cruises

SEATTLE, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line guests looking to bask in the Mexican Riviera's sun-kissed climate and vibrant culture will have 20 cruises and three ships to choose from between October 2019 and April 2020. A seven-day series of itineraries will be offered aboard Oosterdam and Eurodam, while Maasdam's popular EXC In-Depth Voyages expand to Mexico in 2020. All of the regular-season cruises conveniently sail roundtrip from San Diego, California.

Each itinerary features three Mexican ports of call, including an overnight at Puerto Vallarta, providing extra time to take a zip-line tour through the lush Sierra Madre Mountains, go whale-watching in Banderas Bay or take a side trip to one of Mexico's enchanting Pueblos Magicos. All cruises also include calls at the popular Mexican ports of Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

"Mexico continues to be a top cruise choice among our guests because it offers such a rich experience, from warm weather and beautiful beaches to diverse cultural and culinary landscapes," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "By visiting several iconic ports within this captivating country, we're able to provide guests with an authentic, immersive experience that leaves them with a deeper understanding of this colorful part of the world."

Oosterdam kicks off the season Oct. 6, 2019, with one of 14 seven-day cruises offered through April 18, 2020, including two holiday departures Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Guests can enjoy an identical itinerary aboard Eurodam Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2019. Cruisers interested in a longer sailing can extend Eurodam's Oct. 19 voyage by embarking four days earlier at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for an 11-day cruise that adds a call at Santa Barbara, California.

For an even deeper exploration of the Mexican Riviera, Maasdam's 12-day EXC In-Depth Voyage departs April 3 and April 15, 2020, and includes seven Mexican ports that rim the Sea of Cortez. Along with Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, guests will enjoy La Paz, Loreto, Guaymas and Topolobampo. Maasdam's April 15 departure can be extended for an 18-day Collectors' Voyage that also visits Santa Barbara, Monterey and San Francisco, California, before arriving at Victoria then Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where guests will disembark.

Explorations Central Brings Mexican Culture on Board

Throughout the voyages, EXC programming brings Mexico's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life on board. Through EXC Encounters, a mariachi band in traditional attire will perform onboard, while a barbecue on Lido Deck features authentic Mexican dishes. Guests who want to learn more about the country can attend an EXC Talk by an EXC Guide or head to America's Test Kitchen for a cooking demonstration, cooking class or themed mixology class featuring local fare. The Dining Room and Lido Market also will showcase the flavors of Mexico, while bars will offer a variety of Mexican liquors and ingredients.

The EXC Team will provide further talks/lectures for the Mexican calls, and the in-stateroom EXC Channel will feature a selection of curated films, documentaries and TV shows exploring destinations on the ship's itinerary.

Mexico cruises feature a diverse selection of shore excursions that allow guests to immersively experience each port of call. Tours focus on culture, history, nature, architecture, adventure, culinary and family outings. Exclusive culinary-themed FOOD & WINE shore excursions showcase the regions' food scene from a local perspective.

Mexico cruise fares start at $699 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Several Mexico sailings are eligible for Holland America Line's Pack these Values promotion where travelers looking to plan ahead for next year can take advantage of prepaid gratuities valued at up to $224 per stateroom (based on 7-day cruise), free or reduced cruise fares for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, and 50 percent reduced deposits. Guests receive all benefits when booking a stateroom on an eligible cruise by May 15, 2019.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

