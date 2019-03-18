Carnival : Three Holland America Line Ships Set Sail for the Charming Coastal Towns of Canada and New England in 2020

Amsterdam joins Zaandam and Zuiderdam to offer more summer cruises to serve the growing popularity of the culturally rich region

SEATTLE, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Holland America Line's Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam will transport guests to the stunning coastlines and historic cities of Canada and New England on more than 40 cruises. Sailing one of the most robust seasons in the industry between April and October, guests can select from among 10 itineraries ranging from six to 14 days.

During the summer months, cruisers will have even more sailings to choose from when Amsterdam joins Zaandam to offer additional Canada & New England Discovery cruises between Boston, Massachusetts, and Montréal, Québec — giving guests more opportunities to explore Maine's spectacular Acadia National Park or Cape Breton's incredible Bird Islands.

"Canada and New England is a spectacular destination for cruising and more travelers are discovering its abundance of charm, deep maritime history, art, architecture and culinary diversity," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "For many, it's a close-to-home destination waiting to be explored, while others come from around the world to experience its uniqueness and culturally rich ports. The growing popularity of the region and attractiveness to all ages is why we're offering three ships on an extended summer and fall sailing season."

Beginning in April, Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam sail a diverse collection of six-, seven-, eight-, 10-, 11- and 14-day cruises departing from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; New York City, New York; and Montréal and Québec City, Québec, in Canada. The cruises will feature calls at some of the region's most iconic destinations, including Canada's Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax, as well as Bar Harbor, Maine.

Amsterdam & Zaandam Bring More Summer Sailings

On April 21, 2020, Zaandam kicks off the Canada and New England spring season with an 11-day Atlantic Coast cruise. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship will call at Newport; Boston; Bar Harbor; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Québec City, before concluding at Montréal. The Amsterdam will sail a similar itinerary departing May 26, with a port of call in Portland, Maine, and scenic cruising along the Saint Lawrence River.

From May through September 2020, both Amsterdam and Zaandam offer a series of seven-day Canada & New England Discovery cruises between Montréal and Boston, featuring calls at Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Québec City, as well as cruising in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Special six and eight-day itineraries are featured departing Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, respectively.

Zaandam offers a new seven-day Historic Coasts cruise in 2020, as well as a 14-day Atlantic Coast cruise. The Historic Coasts cruise departs Aug. 22 sailing roundtrip from Boston and includes calls at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax; Sydney; and Bar Harbor. The 14-day Atlantic Coast cruise departs Montréal Oct. 17 and calls at Québec City and Baie-Comeau, Québec; Charlottetown; Sydney; Halifax; Bar Harbor; Boston; New York; and Charleston, South Carolina, before ending at Fort Lauderdale.

Nature's Dazzling Colors Come to Life on Fall Foliage Cruises

In September, Zuiderdam launches the fall season with three 10-day Colors of Canada & New England cruises between New York and Québec City. On Sept. 7 and 27, Zuiderdam will depart New York and call at Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Québec City, where guests will enjoy an overnight stay before disembarking. A similar itinerary is available Sept. 17 departing Québec City, where guests will enjoy an overnight stay on board prior to the cruise departure.

These cruises feature cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord, where the jewel-toned hues of the fall foliage present a dazzling display of color.

Zuiderdam sails an 11-day Atlantic Coast cruise departing Québec City Oct. 7, calling at Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport and New York, before concluding at Fort Lauderdale.

Cruise fares for the seven-day Canada & New England Discovery cruises begin at $799; fares for the 10-day Colors of Canada & New England cruises begin at $1,399; fares for the 11-day Atlantic Coast cruises begin at $999; and fares for the 14-day Atlantic Coast cruise begin at $1,799; all per person, double occupancy.

FOOD & WINE Magazine Culinary Shore Excursions

The long-time partnership between Holland America Line and FOOD & WINE magazine has delivered immersive culinary experiences for Holland America Line guests for more than a dozen years. Now this partnership has evolved into an exciting, engaging and ever-expanding selection of culinary-themed shore excursions that explore food, wine and culture in some of the world's most renowned gastronomic hot spots.

Discover the charm and character of Quèbec City and delight in authentic poutine and maple syrup-infused treats. Or enjoy an old-fashioned, trap-to-plate lobster bake in Bar Harbor. On FOOD & WINE tours, you'll experience Canada and New England though all of your senses.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen, and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-holland-america-line-ships-set-sail-for-the-charming-coastal-towns-of-canada-and-new-england-in-2020-300814112.html

SOURCE Holland America Line