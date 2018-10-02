Holland America Line : Offers Up to $400 Onboard Spending Money on Sailings to all Cruise Regions in Celebration of Choose Cruise Month

Onboard spending money also can be combined with Explore4 promotion perks of complimentary beverages, specialty dining and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is supporting October's Choose Cruise Month organized by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) with an offer on more than 800 cruises sailing to all of the premium line's global destinations that features up to $400 onboard spending money for booking an ocean view or above stateroom.

The Choose Cruise Month offer also can be combined with the Explore4 promotion to receive greater benefits that include complimentary beverages and specialty dining, reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for third and fourth guests in a stateroom. With Explore4, suite bookings also receive additional onboard spending money.

The month-long event that runs Oct. 1 – 31, 2018, features promotions that aim to give consumers the opportunity to become more knowledgeable about cruising, as well as plan and book a Holland America Line cruise vacation with extra benefits. The Choose Cruise offer applies to select sailings from fall 2018 through spring 2020.

"The Choose Cruise initiative throughout the month of October puts a spotlight on cruising with the aim of educating consumers on the incredible ship and destination options that cruising offers, while remaining the best vacation value there is," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Combining the extra onboard spending money with our Explore4 promotion makes October the ideal time to make a Holland America Line booking, whether it's for the first time or you're a seasoned cruiser."

For the Choose Cruise offer, travelers making a booking on select fall and holiday 2018 through spring 2020 cruises (excluding Grand Voyages) in ocean view and above staterooms receive onboard spending money up to $400, depending on the length of the cruise and type of stateroom (ocean view or higher) booked. This offer can be combined with the cruise line's Explore4 promotion that provides four added-value extras for guests booking any category stateroom, including a Signature Beverage Package, dinner at the Pinnacle Grill for two, free or reduced cruise fares for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, and 50 percent reduced deposits.

With Explore4 suite bookings also receive $200 onboard spending money per stateroom ($100 per person) in addition to the four offers and exclusive Choose Cruise Month onboard spending money, making it possible to receive a total of up to $600 in onboard spending money.

Through the combined Choose Cruise and Explore4 promotions, for example, guests can book a seven-day western Caribbean sailing aboard Nieuw Statendam Feb. 10, 2019, for $849 per person for an ocean view stateroom with a 50 percent reduced deposit required. Each stateroom would receive a total $50 shipboard credit in addition to Pinnacle Grill dinner for two ($70 value) and Signature Drink Package for two ($700 value). Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Guests looking to take advantage of the Choose Cruise offer can book select itineraries to all of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys (Explore4 applies to cruise portion only), Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Baltic, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Holiday, the Mediterranean, Mexico, the Panama Canal and South America. Grand Voyages and Grand Voyage segments are excluded.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

