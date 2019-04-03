Holland America Line :'s Early Booking Bonus Encourages Cruisers to Make Their 2020-2021 Vacation Plans with Four Enticing Perks

Early Booking Bonus benefits valued at up to $1,200

SEATTLE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line knows that many savvy travelers like to plan ahead, and with the new Early Booking Bonus promotion that runs through May 31, 2019, guests who book now for their 2020-2021 cruise or Alaska Land+Sea Journey will receive perks valued at up to US$1,200.

The popular benefits featured in the Early Booking Bonus include a Signature Beverage Package, dinner at Pinnacle Grill, 50 percent reduced deposit, and free or reduced fares for kids (or adults) in the same stateroom sailing as third or fourth guests. Guests who make a suite booking also receive US$200 onboard spending money in addition.

"For our guests who are planners and book their cruise well in advance, this promotion offers incredible incentives to an experience that is already considered the best value in travel," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We're especially excited to offer free or reduced rates for third and fourth guests, making a family cruise all the more affordable. With a wide array of activities on board and shore excursions for all ages and interests, our cruises are perfect for multigenerational travelers."

With free or reduced fares for third and fourths, a family of four can make the pages of a history textbook come to life on a European exploration or embrace the relaxing islands of the Caribbean for plenty of fun in the sun. Holland America Line offers a wide selection of family friendly shore excursions that allow for cultural immersion in every port, from dogsledding on a glacier in Alaska to climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia.

Early Booking Bonus is available on a variety of cruises from May 2020 through April 2021. With this promotion, guests can book a cruise to many of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada/New England, Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal, South America and South Pacific.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.



The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

