Holland America Line :'s Nieuw Statendam Reaches Milestone and Successfully Completes Sea Trials

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam, the second Pinnacle Class ship in the fleet, returned to Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Italy Wednesday, Aug. 22, after successfully completing two sets of sea trials off the coast.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7999953-holland-america-cruise-nieuw-statendam/

Nieuw Statendam left Marghera Aug. 10 and performed the first set of sea trials over two days before going into dry dock at Fincantieri's Trieste shipyard, where the trial's data was reviewed and standard hull maintenance was performed. The ship sailed its second sea trials Aug. 18, making its way back to Marghera Aug. 22 where the finishing touches will be completed.

"The sea trials are a highly anticipated milestone for any newbuild because it takes us one step closer to delivery, and we're thrilled that Nieuw Statendam gave a strong performance out in open water," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "There's a lot of buzz surrounding Nieuw Statendam and the innovations we're introducing on board. The ship is going to have an exciting debut in early December."

During the sea trials, Nieuw Statendam underwent a series of performance tests on the ship's systems, machinery and engines. The shipyard's team of nautical officers, naval architects and builders tested the ship's maneuvering characteristics and safety systems.

About Nieuw Statendam

Due for delivery Dec. 1, 2018, Nieuw Statendam will explore the Caribbean in winter and then move to northern Europe, Iceland and the Mediterranean in summer during its inaugural year. The 2,666-guest, 99,500-ton ship will reflect the ongoing evolution of Holland America Line. From familiar elements that reflect a rich heritage and classic style to state-of-the-art enhancements that chart a bold new course forward, guests on board Nieuw Statendam will delight in details that are artfully inspired and perfectly presented to create the ultimate Pinnacle-class experience.

While much of the ship's design will be similar to Koningsdam, the first Pinnacle Class ship, Nieuw Statendam will have exclusive public spaces and its own style created by leading hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany and designer and architect Bjørn Storbraaten. The ship will feature all of the hallmarks of Pinnacle-Class design: grand, light-filled spaces; visual drama; and sumptuous interiors inspired by the fluid curves of musical instruments.

Holland America Line's first ship to be called Statendam sailed in 1898, and this will be the sixth ship in the company's history to carry the name. In combining the Dutch word for "new" with the classic "Statendam," Holland America Line celebrates the company's past, present and future.

For more information, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's Note: Photos and video are available here https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/inq6ouz7.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-lines-nieuw-statendam-reaches-milestone-and-successfully-completes-sea-trials-300703664.html

SOURCE Holland America Line