Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carnival PLC    CCL   GB0031215220

CARNIVAL PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Cruise operator Carnival sees hit to 2020 earnings from coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:23am EST

Cruise company Carnival Corp, the operator of a ship quarantined in Yokohama due to coronavirus cases, warned on Wednesday of a hit to its annual earnings from a potential suspension of its operations in Asia due to the outbreak.

The world's biggest cruise operator said travel restrictions were resulting in the cancellation of voyages in other parts of Asia after it had already suspended cruise operations at ports in China.

Carnival said the outbreak would have a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 earnings. Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's Diamond Princess ship was placed in quarantine upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. So far 175 people are reported to be infected.

However, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical adviser for the outbreak in the country to end by April - but fears of further international spread remained.

Rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd earlier this month said it expected cruise cancellations to lower its first-quarter earnings by 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL PLC 2.72% 3207 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 3.79% 117.3584 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARNIVAL PLC
10:23aCARNIVAL : Cruise operator Carnival sees hit to 2020 earnings from coronavirus o..
RE
09:16aCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Update On Financial Impact Of Coronavirus
PR
02/11Q&A : How coronavirus is impacting cruises and passengers
AQ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/07CARNIVAL & : Cunard Presents Line Up of 2020 Event Voyages Offering Guests 'Tran..
AQ
02/07NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : BAHAMAS-ENVIRONMENT- Norwegian cruise ship admits to was..
AQ
02/06CARNIVAL : Cunard Presents Line Up of 2020 Event Voyages Offering Guests 'Transf..
AQ
02/04CARNIVAL & : Holland America Line Celebrates $6.5 Million Donated to Cancer Supp..
AQ
02/04CARNIVAL & : James Beard Award-Winner Edouardo Jordan Appointed To Holland Ameri..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 690 M
EBIT 2020 3 398 M
Net income 2020 3 073 M
Debt 2020 12 863 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
P/E ratio 2021 8,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 28 979 M
Chart CARNIVAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 52,35  $
Last Close Price 42,95  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL PLC-14.22%28 979
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-2.80%48 122
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.1.83%31 335
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-17.80%28 979
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-17.83%23 607
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-7.14%11 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group