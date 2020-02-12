Carnival : Cruise operator Carnival sees hit to 2020 earnings from coronavirus outbreak

The world's biggest cruise operator said travel restrictions were resulting in the cancellation of voyages in other parts of Asia after it had already suspended cruise operations at ports in China.

Carnival said the outbreak would have a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 earnings. Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's Diamond Princess ship was placed in quarantine upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. So far 175 people are reported to be infected.

However, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical adviser for the outbreak in the country to end by April - but fears of further international spread remained.

Rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd earlier this month said it expected cruise cancellations to lower its first-quarter earnings by 25 cents per share.

