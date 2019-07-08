Carnival, Under Court Order, Gives Compliance Unit More Independence

By Kristin Broughton

When Carnival Corp. names its first chief compliance officer, as it is expected to do soon, the appointment will be a symbolic step in the cruise-line operator's effort to move on from years of legal woes.

The position will answer to the chief executive and the board, underscoring how compliance will play a bigger role in Carnival's leadership as the company attempts to strengthen and consolidate its controls across the patchwork of companies stitched together through three decades of acquisitions.

The Miami-based company didn't choose to restructure the compliance unit. It agreed to the executive-level appointment as part of a $20 million settlement last month, in which Carnival and a subsidiary admitted to dumping plastic waste into the ocean and falsifying environmental training records, among other violations.

Prosecutors said Carnival violated the terms of a 2017 probation agreement stemming from a guilty plea by one of its subsidiaries, which agreed to pay a $40 million fine for illegally dumping oily water overboard and attempting to conceal it.

Carnival said in interviews the move will strengthen its ability to manage its far-flung operations, offering a glimpse of how one company, albeit under a court order, is strengthening its compliance function.

Carnival operates nine separate brands -- including Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., Costa Cruises SpA and Holland America Line N.V. -- that are licensed in multiple countries, creating a maze of rules and regulations the parent company must follow.

"It certainly makes compliance more challenging," said Chris Donald, the company's compliance manager and senior vice president of corporate environmental compliance.

To deal with that complexity, Carnival has taken steps to develop centralized policies and procedures under the terms of the $40 million settlement. That has led to more uniformity between individual brands that have largely operated independently for years.

And there is the court-ordered appointment of the chief compliance officer, which is intended to give the compliance function more autonomy and budget power.

Mr. Donald currently reports to Chief Maritime Officer William Burke. In the new structure, both positions Mr. Donald holds are expected to report to the chief compliance officer, who in turn will report to the chief executive, Arnold Donald, with an additional dotted line to the board of directors. The company also agreed to add a board member with corporate compliance expertise and establish compliance committee across its brands.

The changes put Carnival in line with a broader shift as big companies increasingly centralize compliance functions and give them more independence, according to Cliff Rossi, a professor at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Carnival, for its part, says it is already moving forward with plans to remedy the lapses outlined in its latest settlement. One of the biggest among them: allegations that employees dumped straws, wrappers and other plastic items into the ocean.

Carnival has sought to improve its management of plastic waste, assigning employees to monitor trash containers on its ships, ensuring customers better separate trash, and testing machines that separate garbage automatically, Mr. Donald said.

The company also is taking steps to reduce the use of plastic straws and single-serve packets of butter, sugar and other condiments, he said. The company agreed in the settlement to halve its consumption of those kinds of products by the end of 2021.

The settlements haven't been a top concern among investors, who are more focused on larger operational issues, such as slowing demand in Europe and worries that the company isn't moving fast enough to replace its aging fleet of ships, analysts said.

Harry Curtis, managing director in brokerage firm Instinet's equity research group, said investors would probably be satisfied if Carnival does enough to avoid a further fine.

"If the environmental lapses don't lead to any customer revolt or lowered demand, then the assumption is that the company will do what they need to get into compliance," he said. "It seems to me that that's what the company is doing."

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com