Holland America Line :'s New 2019 Explore4 Promotion Gives Four Enticing Perks, Plus a Bonus for Suite Bookings

Guests receive up to $800 onboard spending money, reduced deposits, Pinnacle Grill dinner and more; verandah and suite guests also receive an internet package

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is launching its annual Explore4 promotion today, designed to entice travelers to start thinking about a future cruise vacation. Explore4 features four inviting offers on nearly 600 cruises and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys from summer 2020 through spring 2021.

Travelers looking to plan ahead for next year or beyond can take advantage of all the perks, which include up to $800 in onboard spending money per stateroom, a complimentary Pinnacle Grill dinner, 50% reduced deposits, and a $25 Beverage Card for kids or extra guests traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Verandah stateroom and suite bookings also receive a Premium Internet Package. Guests receive the benefits when bookings are made by Oct. 31, 2019.

"We know that a lot of travelers like to plan their vacations well in advance, and Explore4 makes now the best time to book a cruise for next year or 2021," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Explore4 gives cruisers the incentives they value the most, with onboard spending money that can be used for shore excursions, the spa, specialty dining, beverages and more. Plus there's a bonus for our verandah stateroom and suite guests."

Explore4 is valid on a variety of itineraries from April 2020 through May 1, 2021. With this promotion, guests can book a cruise to many of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada/New England, Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal, South America/Antarctica and the South Pacific. Grand Voyages and Grand Voyage segments are excluded.

The onboard spending money is up to $800 per stateroom and depends on the length of cruise and stateroom category. Guests can use the extra funds to order beverages, indulge in a treatment at the spa, book a shore excursion, go shopping on board for souvenirs, make a specialty dining reservation, pick up a photo and more.

Explore4 also includes a complimentary dinner at the award-winning Pinnacle Grill, a specialty restaurant known for serving delectable Pacific Northwest favorites and featuring dishes from Culinary Council member David Burke. The tantalizing menu highlights steak and seafood dishes like filet mignon and Alaska king salmon, as well as Burke's famous Clothesline Candied Bacon.

The $25 Beverage Card is good for children or others traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom.

Verandah Stateroom and Suite Travelers Receive Added Perk — A Free Premium Internet Package

Guests who book a cruise in a suite category stateroom will receive the four Explore4 offers plus an additional Premium Internet Package, with the value determined by the length of the cruise.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews

PHONE: 800-637-5029

EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-lines-new-2019-explore4-promotion-gives-four-enticing-perks-plus-a-bonus-for-suite-bookings-300894899.html

SOURCE Holland America Line