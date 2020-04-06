Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carnival PLC    CCL   GB0031215220

CARNIVAL PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Arabia's PIF discloses 8.2% stake in cruise operator Carnival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Monday disclosed an 8.2% stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp, sending the cruise operator's shares nearly 30% higher.

The stake of about 43.5 million shares is worth $369.3 million as of Friday's close, making the investment fund the second-largest investor in the world's biggest cruise line, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. (https://bit.ly/3aJnpyS)

Carnival's shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value so far this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced cruise ship companies to halt operations and suspend voyages.

PIF, which manages over $300 billion in assets, has stakes in Uber and electric car company Lucid Motors. It has also allocated $45 billion to Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund.

The news of its stake in Carnival on Monday sent the Miami, Florida-based company's shares up as much as nearly 30%, amid a jump in the broader market.

The stock has fallen about 30% since the close of March 25, a day before the PIF took the stake.

Last week, Carnival said it was raising $6.25 billion in combination debt and equity and suspending its dividend payouts in an effort to ride out the health crisis.

The company's largest shareholder is Chairman Micky Arison, with a 17.07% stake, as of Jan. 16, according to Refinitiv data. SunTrust Bank holds a 7.33% stake in the company, as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARNIVAL PLC
02:17pCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Closing of Offering of 71,875,000 Shares ..
PR
02:12pCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Closing of 5.75% Convertible Senior Notes..
PR
04/03CARNIVAL & : CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/03CARNIVAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/03CARNIVAL & : Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers
AQ
04/03CREDIT MARKETS : Pace of Ratings Reductions Speeds Up -- WSJ
DJ
04/02CARNIVAL & : Ill-fated cruise ships given approval to dock in Florida
AQ
04/02CARNIVAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/02CARNIVAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common St..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 576 M
EBIT 2020 -689 M
Net income 2020 -1 834 M
Debt 2020 14 584 M
Yield 2020 18,1%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,35x
P/E ratio 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 5 884 M
Chart CARNIVAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 29,52  $
Last Close Price 7,97  $
Spread / Highest target 578%
Spread / Average Target 270%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL PLC-83.13%8 866
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-60.99%24 254
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-49.56%18 933
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-83.30%8 866
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-28.70%8 156
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-45.45%7 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group