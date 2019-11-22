Log in
CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CARO)
CAROLINA FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Carolina Financial Corporation - CARO

11/22/2019 | 07:41pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Carolina Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS: CARO) to United Bankshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UBSI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Carolina will receive only 1.13 shares of United for each share of Carolina that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-caro/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 86,3 M
Net income 2019 62,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,32x
Capitalization 933 M
