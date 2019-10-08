Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carolina Financial Corporation    CARO

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CARO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces Max Hatley As Mortgage Loan Originator in Charlotte, NC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:35am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., October 8, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome Max Hatley to the CresCom Bank team as a Mortgage Loan Originator in the Charlotte market.

Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Hatley worked as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Prime Lending National Lender and Bank. Hatley holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

'The CresCom Bank team is excited to welcome Max as a new Mortgage Loan Originator,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'His knowledge of the market and experience in the banking industry will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to his success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

More information of our locations

Charlotte

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORA
10:35aCAROLINA FINANCIAL : CresCom Bank Introduces Max Hatley As Mortgage Loan Origina..
PU
10/04CAROLINA FINANCIAL : What Is a Payday Loan, and Should I Consider One?
PU
10/02Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release ..
GL
08/09CAROLINA FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/25CAROLINA FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
GL
07/25CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
07/18CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
07/15CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/15Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Carolina Trust ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 183 M
EBIT 2019 85,6 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 775 M
Chart CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carolina Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 34,99  $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerold L. Rexroad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
William A. Gehman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thompson E. Penney Independent Director
W. Scott Brandon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.25%775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.89%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.92%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.59%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group