Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces Max Hatley As Mortgage Loan Originator in Charlotte, NC

CHARLESTON, S.C., October 8, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome Max Hatley to the CresCom Bank team as a Mortgage Loan Originator in the Charlotte market.

Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Hatley worked as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Prime Lending National Lender and Bank. Hatley holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

'The CresCom Bank team is excited to welcome Max as a new Mortgage Loan Originator,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'His knowledge of the market and experience in the banking industry will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to his success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

