Carolina Financial : What Is a Payday Loan, and Should I Consider One?

What is a payday loan?

A payday loan is a comparatively short-term loan, typically for a small amount in the neighborhood of $300-$500. In exchange for the loan's easy accessibility and fast approval turnaround, the interest rate is high - like, astronomically high. In fact, The PEW Charitable Trusts reports that 12 million Americans took out a payday loan in 2016, and spent about $9 billion on loan fees.

While a traditional bank loan may have requirements to be paid off over a set number of years, the 'short-term' agreement with a payday loan generally requires payback within a few weeks. As its name indicates, the idea behind a payday loan is that it is meant to be repaid by your next paycheck.

For example, say your car breaks down and you desperately need to replace a part that costs $375. You don't have that kind of cash in your savings account, you won't get paid for another two weeks, but you need the car to get to work. The payday lender agrees to lend you $375 (the average payday loan amount), and you'll pay the money back in two weeks' time. Here's the catch: You also have to pay an additional $55 in interest - and if you annualize the interest charged over two weeks (in other words, take that two-week interest rate and convert it into a yearly rate), that's roughly around 350% APR. That's more than 10 times the interest rate of even the highest credit card rates available. And that's being conservative - payday lenders often charge upwards of 400% or 500% APR.

Who can get a payday loan?

One of the most appealing benefits of payday loans is that they are 'easy' for pretty much any gainfully employed adult to get. Unlike a traditional bank loan, payday lenders only require proof of income and a bank account - both of which must be verified by the lender before the loan is granted. The applicant's credit history is not a contributing factor to whether or not the loan is granted, which makes payday loans very attractive to those who have especially low credit scores.

Another group of people who turn to payday lenders are those with little or no savings to their name. Often, this group is one and the same with those who have a poor credit history. And since those two attributes often go hand in hand, payday lenders have a ready and willing market to which they can sell.

Payday lenders often operate out of storefronts - in fact, you've probably passed one by your local grocery store or strip mall - but more are starting to pop up online. This makes them a seemingly easy, hassle-free option - especially for someone who feels like they're out of alternatives.

You can be denied a payday loan, however, for reasons such as:

You don't have a high enough monthly income. Typically a minimum of $500 monthly net income is required. You already have an outstanding loan. You are an active-duty military member. It's prohibited by federal law for payday lenders to offer short-term loans at more than 36% APR to military members. You've recently declared bankruptcy. You have recently bounced checks. You've not been employed long enough.

When should I get a payday loan?

Although it may seem like the only option when you find yourself in a money emergency, a payday loan can actually do a lot more harm than good. The problem is that these payday loans can be very hard to shake off, as more often than not they create a dangerous cycle of debt for consumers.

Because the repayment cost is so much higher than the initial loan, one payday loan often creates the need for another one … and then another one. It's a vicious, cyclical process that can snowball to massive amounts owed in little time.

Thankfully, there is usually an alternative you can turn to.

What's a good alternative to a payday loan?

A safer alternative to a payday loan is to request a loan from a traditional bank or credit union. CresCom Bank offers a wide range of consumer loans with competitive rates and the added benefit of excellent customer service. After all, navigating the financial world can be confusing and filled with lingo, and the CresCom Bank team wants to walk you through it every step of the way.

Another option to carefully consider is to use a credit card. Credit cards allow a consumer to essentially borrow money on a line of credit, which should be paid off in full monthly. If your credit history is already problematic, though, you may have a hard time being approved for a credit card. Though you most assuredly should not get in the habit of purchasing items you can't actually afford by using a credit card, it's a better alternative than a payday loan in a money emergency. If you're considering a credit card, CresCom Bank offers a number of different options suited to different seasons in life. Talk to a CresCom Bank team member at your local branch- they can help walk you through the offerings and help you find a solution that fits your needs.

The best proactive step you can take is to build up an emergency fund for situations that will inevitably arise, like the needed car part, or a job loss. Whether you are just starting out with saving or looking for a long-term, interest-bearing account, CresCom Bank has a savings solution for you. Get started with your 'rainy day fund' now - you'll never be sorry you put away some extra money!

