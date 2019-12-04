Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carpenter Technology Corporation    CRS

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carpenter Technology Opens Emerging Technology Center to Offer End-to-End Future Tech Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

ATHENS, Ala., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced the grand opening of its Emerging Technology Center (ETC) in Athens, Alabama.

Carpenter Technology’s 500,000-square-foot ETC is North America’s newest additive manufacturing (AM) facility containing true end-to-end capabilities. The ETC provides the capability to atomize a range of specialty alloys into metal powder and manufacture the powder into finished parts using AM technology (3D metal printing). Its downstream equipment for taking the initially produced part to a final finished product includes the latest, state-of-the-art quick cooling Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) system in the United States, as well as vacuum heat treating to optimize the material properties of high-value specialty alloy components. Parts manufactured in the ETC can then be qualified for use in a range of cross-industry applications, from aerospace and transportation to oil and gas and energy.

Critically, the ETC is designed to maintain full traceability and provide analytical insights throughout the manufacturing process via a digital thread, allowing Carpenter Technology to manage the entire manufacturing process under one roof with a streamlined workflow—a key differentiator for the Company in the AM industry.

“Our Emerging Technology Center is a critical component of Carpenter Technology’s future growth and development, and is aligned with our business strategy of evolving to an end-to-end solutions provider and influential leader in the AM area,” said Carpenter Technology Chief Executive Officer Tony Thene. “We will also use it as a base to launch future investments as we expand our soft magnetics technology platform, scale up additional powder operations and demonstrate a number of next generation materials we have under development today.”

The ETC investment complements Carpenter Technology’s 500,000-square-foot Alabama manufacturing facility, which began operations in 2014, and produces high-end specialty alloy products, primarily for the aerospace and energy markets.

“We have chosen to continue to invest in North Alabama because it offers three important advantages—a high-quality, tech-oriented workforce, a clear connection with the aerospace industry and a close working partnership with state and local government officials,” said Thene.

“I have been looking forward to the opening of Carpenter Technology’s Emerging Technology Center since we joined with company leaders to announce plans for the facility at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2018,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “I’m proud to see this world-class R&D center call Alabama home as we continue to strengthen the partnership with our friends at Carpenter Technology.”

Carpenter Technology has invested approximately $40 million to date in the ETC and is expected to create approximately 60 jobs over the next five years as well as help further the region’s position as an advanced manufacturing technology center. To date, the Company has invested a total of over $600 million in its Alabama operations.

“Carpenter Technology’s new Emerging Technology Center will power game-changing advances in the company’s development of sophisticated new additive manufacturing technologies,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “With the ETC, Carpenter Technology is bringing new capabilities to Alabama’s manufacturing sector, and I can’t wait to see how the work conducted there helps to shape the future for this great company.”

About Carpenter Technology Corporation
Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and the exhibits attached to those filings. They include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Emerging Technology Center (ETC) and investments and capabilities related thereto. Carpenter undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Inquiries: Heather Beardsley +1 610-208-2278 media@cartech.com 
Investor Inquiries: The Plunkett Group +1 212-739-6740 brad@theplunkettgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPO
01:01pCarpenter Technology Opens Emerging Technology Center to Offer End-to-End Fut..
GL
10/28CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
10/24CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/24CARPENTER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
AQ
10/21CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/10Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast
GL
10/09Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/09CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
09/26CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 480 M
EBIT 2020 277 M
Net income 2020 199 M
Debt 2020 472 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 2 488 M
Chart CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carpenter Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 56,00  $
Last Close Price 52,14  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony R. Thene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory A. Pratt Chairman
Timothy Lain Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen Maurice Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION47.09%2 488
NUCOR6.70%16 762
ARCELORMITTAL-18.58%16 577
POSCO--.--%15 546
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-13.87%13 537
THYSSENKRUPP AG-25.70%7 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group