Carpetright : Headlam's warns on full-year outlook after UK sales dip

The company, which connects suppliers and retailers of floor coverings, on Wednesday flagged softness in the British market and expects that to continue in the second half of the year.

However, gross margins improved by about 1 percentage point in the first half on higher pricing, nudging profit slightly higher to 17.7 million pounds ($22.6 million).

The company said they would increase prices in Britain by 2 to 10 percent from September to cover the costs of raw material price inflation.

Another major floor coverings firm, retailer Carpetright, is closing stores to survive after creditors approved a restructuring amid a continued tepid consumer spending environment in Britain.

"(The) Market is likely to remain tough given the slow property market," brokerage Peel Hunt said in a note.

Investec analysts cut its stock price target to 560 pence from 660 pence.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)