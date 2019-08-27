Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carpetright plc    CPR   GB0001772945

CARPETRIGHT PLC

(CPR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 03:35:21 am
15.0729 GBp   +11.65%
03:25aCARPETRIGHT : top investor to take on retailer's debt
RE
07/16U.S. property trust Vornado challenges Arcadia's restructuring plan
RE
07/15CARPETRIGHT : Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carpetright : top investor to take on retailer's debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:25am EDT

(Reuters) - Struggling British retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday its biggest shareholder, hedge fund Meditor Capital Management, will buy its 40.7 million pound line of credit from its lender.

Meditor owns just under 30% of Carpetright, a threshold at which it would be required to make a formal takeover offer.

"Meditor has confirmed it now intends to engage with the Company with a view to providing a more stable and longer-term funding platform," the floor covering retailer said.

Last year, Carpetright's shareholders backed a restructuring plan to keep the company alive. The plan closed 80 underperforming stores, while 23 were retained on a nil rent basis.

The company said Meditor will also buy full participation interest with NatWest and Ulster Bank related to its 6.5 million pound overdraft.

Meditor did not propose board representation or request for structural changes in the business as part of the overdraft agreement, Carpetright said.

Shares of the company rose 11% at 15.24 pence in early trade.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARPETRIGHT PLC
03:25aCARPETRIGHT : top investor to take on retailer's debt
RE
07/16U.S. property trust Vornado challenges Arcadia's restructuring plan
RE
07/15CARPETRIGHT : Annual Financial Report
PU
06/26CARPETRIGHT : returns to sales growth as rescue plan puts it back on track
AQ
06/25CARPETRIGHT : returns to underlying sales growth
RE
06/25CARPETRIGHT : Board changes
PU
06/25CARPETRIGHT : CPR-Results-Announcement-25-June-2019-FINAL
PU
06/25CARPETRIGHT : Full Years Results
PU
06/20CARPETRIGHT PLC : annual earnings release
04/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sainsbury's drags FTSE 100 lower, Taylor Wimpey warning ..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 378 M
EBIT 2020 3,60 M
Net income 2020 -8,30 M
Debt 2020 29,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 45,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 41,0 M
Chart CARPETRIGHT PLC
Duration : Period :
Carpetright plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPETRIGHT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,00  GBp
Last Close Price 13,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 270%
Spread / Lowest Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilfred Thomas Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Lloyd Page Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
David Phillimore Clifford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPETRIGHT PLC-23.08%50
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD14.86%16 421
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.33.64%5 299
SOTHEBYS46.20%2 708
RH21.06%2 697
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.09%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group