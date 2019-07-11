Carr : Block listing Six Monthly Return

11 July 2019
Name of applicant:
Carr's Group plc
Name of scheme:
Carr's Milling Industries Sharesave Scheme 2006;
Carr's Milling Industries Approved Executive Share Option Scheme 2006;
Carr's Milling Industries Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2006; and
Carr's Milling Industries Long Term Incentive Plan 2013
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2019
To:
11 July 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
386,446
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
386,446
Name of contact:
Matthew Ratcliffe
Telephone number of contact:
01228 554 600
