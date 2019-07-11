Log in
CARR'S GROUP PLC

(CARR)
Carr : Block listing Six Monthly Return

07/11/2019
11 July 2019

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant: Carr's Group plc
Name of scheme: Carr's Milling Industries Sharesave Scheme 2006;
Carr's Milling Industries Approved Executive Share Option Scheme 2006;
Carr's Milling Industries Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2006; and
Carr's Milling Industries Long Term Incentive Plan 2013
Period of return: From: 1 January 2019 To: 11 July 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 386,446
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 386,446
Name of contact: Matthew Ratcliffe
Telephone number of contact: 01228 554 600

Disclaimer

Carr's Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:37:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 424 M
EBIT 2019 14,8 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Debt 2019 24,0 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 140 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,99  GBP
Last Close Price 1,52  GBP
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher N. C. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Austin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Alistair George Milne Wannop Independent Non-Executive Director
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
