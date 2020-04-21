Carraro S p A : SpA Board of Directors revokes proposed dividend distribution

Log in
04/21/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Carraro SpA, global leader in transmission systems for off-highway vehicles and specialised tractors, met urgently today under the chairmanship of Enrico Carraro and resolved to revoke the proposed distribution of dividends on the profits made by the Company in 2019.

In doing so the Board has duly acknowledged the significant shift in the global economic scenario since its meeting on 17 March 2020 and as a result of the now global spread of the virus known as Covid-19.

The hugely uncertain nature of this period requires a careful approach in order to withstand possible future economic and financial impacts.

A dividend on 2019 profits may be proposed when the current Covid-19 situation has passed or a clearer picture of the present scenario becomes available, to the extent possible in the conditions applicable at that time.

In line with the above, the Board of Directors also resolved to revoke the proposed share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

Carraro S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 548 M
EBIT 2019 22,4 M
Net income 2019 5,48 M
Debt 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart CARRARO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carraro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRARO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,82  €
Last Close Price 1,56  €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Negri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Enrico Carraro Chairman
Andrea Conchetto Operations & Supply Chain Director
Enrico Gomiero Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alessandro Gigli Purchasing & Information Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRARO S.P.A.-29.55%131
PACCAR, INC.-14.48%23 433
KOMATSU LTD.0.56%17 440
KNORR-BREMSE-9.62%14 401
KUBOTA CORPORATION1.58%14 264
EPIROC AB-14.79%11 418
