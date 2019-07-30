Log in
CARRARO SPA

(CARR)
07/30 11:30:00 am
1.931 EUR   -0.97%
Carraro Group: turnover reached 302 million in the first half

07/30/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Carraro Group: turnover reached €302 million in the first half, down 8.1% since 30 June 2018, mainly due to market dynamics in India and North America.

Margins steady: EBITDA at 30 June 2019 was €27 million (9% of turnover), EBIT was €17 million (5.6% of turnover) and profit was €5.6 million (1.9% of turnover).

Consolidated net financial position at 30 June 2019 showed net debt of €155.1 million, in line with the €156.6 million at 31.12.2018.

The joint venture Agriming was closed and new development prospects for the Group were opened in China.

It is predicted that markets will contract in the second half of the year, with a resulting slowdown in volumes and slightly lower margins than expected.

Campodarsego (Padua), 30 July 2019 - The meeting of the Board of Directors of Carraro S.p.A., a global leader in power transmission systems for off-road vehicles and specialised tractors, chaired by Enrico Carraro, today approved the Group's results for the first half of 2019.

'During the period we saw a widespread slowdown in our markets, especially the agricultural market,' says Enrico Carraro, Group Chairman. 'Our volumes fell against this background, but margins remained good and the net financial position remained stable. Despite the unfavourable economic situation, the Group has been gaining support for important new projects that will be launched in the next three years. In July, an important contract was signed with the Wacker Neuson Group, one of the key world players in construction equipment, to provide cutting-edge transmission systems for telehandlers. This confirms the validity and effectiveness of the investment in research and development, which is increasing in this half compared to the same period last year. This is only the ninth new and exciting commercial agreement we have signed this year.'

Disclaimer

Carraro S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 17:39:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 625 M
EBIT 2019 32,0 M
Net income 2019 13,6 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 150 M
Technical analysis trends CARRARO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,60  €
Last Close Price 1,95  €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Negri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrico Carraro Chairman
Enrico Gomiero Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Pittini Independent Director
Tomaso Carraro Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRARO SPA17.14%167
PACCAR25.43%24 764
KOMATSU LTD7.30%21 173
KUBOTA CORP9.99%18 876
KNORR-BREMSE18.66%16 745
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.83%13 965
