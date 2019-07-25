Carrefour : 1st Half Net Loss Narrows; Confirms Transformation Targets

By Anthony Shevlin



Carrefour SA (CA.FR) said Thursday that its net loss in the first half narrowed and backed its 2022 transformation targets.

The French retailer said its net loss in the first half was 458 million euros ($510.3 million) compared with a net loss of EUR861 million the year prior.

Sales for the first half were EUR34.89 billion.

Second-quarter sales were EUR20.06 billion and sales in its domestic market of France rose on a like-for-like basis to EUR9.72 billion

Carrefour confirmed its 2022 transformation targets.

