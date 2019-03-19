Log in
Carrefour : A new CSR and food transition index to drive performances

03/19/2019

Carrefour created the 'CSR and food transition index' in order to pilot its progresses towards food transition and towards its other CSR targets.

The introduction of a CSR index makes it possible to follow the performance of a company's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. It measures the achievements and the progress of the action plans arising from that strategy on a yearly basis. It also allows corrective measures to be taken if necessary.

In 2018, Carrefour updates its CSR targets and created the 'CSR and food transition index' in order to pilot its progresses towards food transition and towards its other CSR targets.

Therefore, the CSR and food transition index is built on 4 axes: products, stores, clients and employees. These axes are composed of four to five strategic objectives on CSR and food transition: products, stores, clients and employees.
Products
- organic products
- Carrefour Quality Lines products
- sustainable fishing
- sustainable forests
- reducing packaging

Stores
- food waste
- waste recovery
- CO2 emissions
- Food transition super heroes

Clients
- food transition recognition
- local producers and suppliers
- Act For Food program
- healthier diet plan

Employees
- gender equality
- disability employment
- professional training
- health, safety & working conditions

The CSR and food transition index is hence composed of 17 objectives.

Index calculation

Every year, the index is calculated to ensure that each objective is on track to reach its predicted target. Each objective must be reach for a date lying between 2020 and 2025. A forecasted path is established and enables to define the annual objectives. The result of each objective is converted into a percentage indicating the amount of the annual target achieved.

The result of each axe is calculated as the average of all the achievement percentages. Finally, the overall performance of the index corresponds to the average of the four axes' results. The performance of the index is hence a global achievement percentage, which can be smaller or greater than 100%, depending on the yearly performances versus the annual expected objective : a performance smaller than 100% corresponds to an underperformance, whereas a performance greater than 100% corresponds an over performance.

The 17 objectives are controlled annually by the auditors (independent third-party body) to ensure the follow up of the index. Carrefour uses the index to drive performance internally, report externally and includes its results in the calculation of its top management yearly remuneration.

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:39:05 UTC
