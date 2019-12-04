Carrefour : Appointments to the Board of Directors of the Carrefour Foundation

At its meeting on 4 December 2019, the Board of Directors of the Carrefour Foundation appointed four new members, Christine Graffard, Caroline Robert, Cláudia Almeida E Silva and Charles-Edouard Vincent. They join the founding members and Jean-Michel Severino, an external member already serving on the Board.

Christine Graffard, Director of Projects at Voyageurs du Monde, is appointed a Director of the Carrefour Corporation Foundation

A graduate of HEC Paris and holder of a Master's degree in Innovation and Project Management from France's Ecole Polytechnique (2009), Christine Graffard started her career at Lafarge, where she worked for seven years, becoming Manager of Marketing, Innovation and Circular Economy in 2015. She moved to Neoness the same year as Director of Marketing, Sales and Communication, then joined Jean-François Rial - CEO of Voyageurs du Monde - to create the Paris Refettorio, which opened in March 2018. Since then, Christine has worked as Director of Projects at Voyageurs du Monde whilst continuing her commitment to Refettorio Paris as Treasurer and Vice-Chairman of the association.

Her interests focus on social and professional inclusion and combating food waste, causes she has championed since the creation of Refettorio Paris. She is currently involved in launching a springboard into a new form of employment that should, every year, enable 12 people on the fringes of the job market to rebuild their confidence and dignity through a supervised path within a network of approved partners. She believes in the impact of genuine partnerships between people who share strong values and beliefs. Christine is a keen gastronomist and naturally puts a lot of effort into creating a zero-waste environment through the elimination of excesses and the creation of micro circular economies in each business model.

Caroline Robert, Head of the Dermatology Department at the Gustave Roussy Institute and a Member of the Carrefour Group's Food Advisory Committee, is appointed a Director of the Carrefour Corporation Foundation.

Prof. Caroline Robert is Head of the Dermatology Department at the Gustave Roussy Institute and is responsible for the teaching of Dermatology at the Paris-Sud Faculty of Medicine. She also heads up the Melanoma research team at Inserm Unit 981.

Caroline Robert studied Medicine at the University of Paris V (Cochin Hospital), then received her French Board Certification in dermatology before moving to the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris as an Assistant Professor in Dermatology. After spending three-and-a-half years at a research laboratory in the USA (Harvard Medical School), she submitted her PhD thesis in Immunology and Immunotherapy at the University of Paris-Sud.

Between 2014 and 2015, Caroline chaired the EORTC (European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer) Melanoma Group and is a member of a number of groups cooperating on research and medicine: Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Association of Clinical Research (AACR), European Association of Onco-Dermatology (EADO), European Association of Dermato-Venereology (EADV) and the French Society of Dermatology and Venereology. As a result of her work, she has been made a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur and has been elected a Corresponding Member of France's National Academy of Medicine.

Her centres of interest are clinical and translational research of melanoma, resistance to targeted therapies and immunotherapy and cutaneous side-effects of anti-cancer medications.

aroline has coordinated many national and international clinical trials relating to the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma. She is the author of over 500 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is one of the world's most quoted scientists (Clarivate Analytics).

Cláudia Almeida E Silva, the Managing Partner of Singularity Capital, an advisor to the Lisbon's Startup Lisboa incubator and an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Carrefour Group, is appointed a Director of the Carrefour Corporate Foundation.

Cláudia Almeida E Silva, a Portuguese national, is Managing Partner of Singularity Capital, an investment fund dedicated to startups, and an advisor to Lisbon's Startup Lisboa incubator.

She began her career in 1997 as a consultant with Coopers & Lybrand in Portugal, then moved to PricewaterhouseCooper where she was appointed Director of the Customer Relations Management (CRM) sector in 1999. In 2002, Cláudia Almeida E Silva joined retail group Conforama in Portugal where she held the role of Commercial Director responsible for marketing, supply chain and product management. In 2005, she joined La Fnac where she became General Manager of the Portuguese subsidiary in 2008 and in 2013, a member of the Group Executive Committee in charge of supervising Spain and then Brazil. She is a graduate of the Lisbon School of Business and Economics.

Charles-Edouard Vincent, Founder of Lulu Dans Ma Rue, is appointed a Director of the Carrefour Corporate Foundation

Charles-Edouard Vincent is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique des Ponts et Chaussées and Stanford university in California. He began his career at Netscape then moved to SAP, where he became Accounts Director in 2004. That was when he met Martin Hirsch, then Chairman of Emmaüs France, and decided to join forces with him. Charles-Edouard's career then shifted to the social sector.

He quickly saw that there were very few solutions for people living on the streets who did not have the resources needed to work in a professional environment, either classic or sheltered. That is why, in 2007, Charles-Edouard decided to create Emmaüs Défi in order to provide innovative solutions to combat homelessness.

Emmaüs Défi has become a key laboratory for social innovations which seeks the best solutions to combat homelessness and dire poverty by implementing inclusion projects that engage homeless people through employment, housing, health and access to new technologies in partnership with large corporations.

In 2005, Charles-Edouard decided to tackle another major project, the net creation of activity for all at a local level - students, the unemployed, those with jobs and pensioners - and founded LULU DANS MA RUE, a new initiative that creates activity for everyone who needs it. Lulu Dans Ma Rue helps to put individuals in need of a little help in contact with 'Lulus' who have time available to provide such services.

The Board of Directors of the Carrefour Foundation

The Carrefour Corporate Foundation is directed by a Board comprising members representing the founders, an employee representative and qualified external individuals.

In addition to those outlined above, the following serve on the Board:

- Alexandre Bompard, Chairman of the Foundation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Carrefour Group;

- Dominique Benneteau-Wood, Executive Director of Communication for the Carrefour Group;

- Benoit Soury, Organic Market Director of the Carrefour Group;

- Martine Saint-Cricq, Director representing the employees;

- Jean-Michel Severino, former Chief Operating Officer of the French Development Agency;

- Laurent Vallée, General Delegate of the Foundation and General Secretary of the Carrefour Group;

- Marie-Astrid Raoult, Director of the Foundation.

The Board of Directors meets twice a year. It determines the Foundation's main areas of activity, decides on its budget and oversees its execution.