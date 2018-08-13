Log in
Carrefour : Creation of a Chair in Food and Nutrition

08/13/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

CEU San Pablo University and Carrefour are working together to create the 'Carrefour Chair of Food and Nutrition', with the objective of providing the necessary scientific information on consumer trends relating to diet and their adherence to recommendations, to establish a healthy diet model.

This cooperation agreement, which forms part of Carrefour's mission to lead Food Transition for all, will make it possible to promote food and nutrition research projects, with a view to identifying trends in consumer habits and ways of promoting a healthier diet.

The Dean of the University, Antonio Calvo, and Carrefour Spain Food Sales Manager, Jorge Ybarra, signed this collaboration agreement, accompanied by the professor of Nutrition and Nutritional Science of CEU San Pablo University, Gregorio Varela Moreiras, and Carrefour Spain Human Resources and External Relations Manager, Arturo Molinero.

The creation of this Chair will make it possible to promote food and nutrition research projects, in order to identify trends in consumer habits and ways of promoting a healthier diet; as well as becoming a forum for debate for professionals whose scientific or professional activity focuses on this area of knowledge and research. In addition, it will facilitate the development of training activities, scientific conferences, courses, symposiums or experts' meetings, as well as the publication of documents or case studies on food and nutrition.

The principal objective of the strategy adopted by Carrefour is to enable the retail company to become a reference in food transition. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and multi-channel company that manages 204 hypermarkets, 116 Carrefour Market supermarkets, 670 Carrefour Express supermarkets, three BIO shops and 20 Supeco, as well as online sales.

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:09:02 UTC
