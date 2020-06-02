Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : France's Carrefour buys 224 convenience stores in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Merignac near Bordeaux

French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wellcome Taiwan from Dairy Farm, as it further expands its footprint in Taiwan and in the fast-growing convenience stores format.

The transaction, with an enteprise value of 97 million euros (86.42 million pounds), covers the purchase of 224 proximity stores in quality locations as well as a warehouse, the statement said.

Wellcome Taiwan posted net sales around 390 million euros in 2019.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 1.94% 13.92 Real-time Quote.-6.89%
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.98% 4.43 End-of-day quote.-22.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARREFOUR
01:59aCARREFOUR : France's Carrefour buys 224 convenience stores in Taiwan
RE
01:31aCARREFOUR : accelerates its expansion with the acquisition of 224 proximity stor..
BU
05/29CARREFOUR : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 29, 202..
BU
05/29CARREFOUR : Dividend for Financial Year 2019
BU
05/19CARREFOUR : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
05/12CARREFOUR : Q1 2020 Earnings Release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil
BU
05/07CARREFOUR : Availability of the Shareholders' Meeting documents for the Ordinary..
BU
04/30CARREFOUR : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document Including th..
BU
04/30CARREFOUR : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
04/29CARREFOUR : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 72 409 M 80 559 M 80 559 M
Net income 2020 976 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net Debt 2020 6 534 M 7 269 M 7 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 11 105 M 12 357 M 12 356 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 321 383
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,66 €
Last Close Price 13,92 €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-6.89%12 357
WALMART INC.4.31%351 549
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.59%34 760
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.74%30 223
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.79%21 793
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED25.38%19 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group