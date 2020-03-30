Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : France's Carrefour gives masks after staff walkout over coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:18pm EDT
A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Merignac near Bordeaux

VITROLLES, France (Reuters) - Staff working in a supermarket of French retailer Carrefour in the southern city of Vitrolles will receive protective masks after some employees walked out over health risks associated with the coronavirus, a union said on Monday.

Employees had criticized working conditions after some have tested positive for coronavirus, the union said.

French law gives workers a "droit de retrait" - or "right to withdraw" - under legislation introduced by Socialist President Francois Mitterrand in the early 1980s, if they feel there is a danger to their safety.

"Management just provided us with masks and we are in the process of setting up a distribution protocol so that returning to work would happen in the best conditions," the CGT union's representative, Reda Longar, told Reuters.

The supermarket at Vitrolles, near Marseille, has 515 employees.

A Carrefour spokeswoman also told Reuters that the company would distribute 2 million masks to its staff across the country.

Since French authorities ordered a lockdown and social distancing measures in mid-March to fight the coronavirus outbreak spread, Carrefour has put up protective barriers for cashiers.

(Reporting by Marc Leras; Additional reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARREFOUR
01:18pCARREFOUR : France's Carrefour gives masks after staff walkout over coronavirus
RE
12:31pAfter pandemic hoarding, Belgium ends supermarket discounts ban
RE
03/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Occidental Petroleum's saving plan, Mylan-Pfizer merger ..
03/16CARREFOUR : mounts shields for French cashiers in coronavirus crisis
RE
03/12CARREFOUR : continues its shop-in-shop openings with the launch of Carrefour Occ..
AQ
03/09Tesco Agrees to Sell Asia Supermarket Business to Thai Tycoon for $10.6 Billi..
DJ
03/06LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/06French retailer Auchan cautions on virus uncertainty as revival plan lifts ea..
RE
03/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : TUI, KingFisher among possible dropouts in FTSE reshuffl..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 73 255 M
EBIT 2020 2 209 M
Net income 2020 788 M
Debt 2020 6 901 M
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 11 365 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,76  €
Last Close Price 14,25  €
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-4.72%12 601
WALMART INC.-7.79%310 361
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.09%29 117
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-20.89%26 000
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%18 989
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.50%17 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group