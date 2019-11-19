Carrefour : Opening of the first Carrefour BIO store in Poland in Warsaw

In accordance with the implemented strategy of nutritional transformation and in response to the needs of customers, the Carrefour chain opens in Poland the first store offering mainly organic food. Poland is the fourth country in which the concept of these stores will be developed. Currently, purchases in Carrefour BIO stores can be made in France, Belgium and Spain. The latest concept perfectly fits the expectations of customers who want to do complete and healthy grocery shopping close to home, but also buy snacks or coffee on the way to work.

Research shows that the main barriers to ecological shopping in Poland are the price of bio products that are more expensive than conventionally produced food and a lack of confidence in the quality of certified products. Carrefour seeks to democratize bio, i.e. ensuring universal access to organic products for consumers at lower prices, and also undertakes a number of broad-spectrum activities aimed at strengthening the offer of high-quality food by supporting the development of organic farming in Poland.

The first Carrefour BIO store in Poland offers 153 sq m of retail space and 27 sq m of coffee corner with free wi-fi, in which customers will be able to drink coffee or eat the purchased product. Consumers who care about a healthy lifestyle and looking for high-quality products will find a wide range of organic products on store shelves. The assortment includes 250 types of fresh products, including vegetables and fruit sold by weight, meat, fish, as well as 2,200 packaged products, including wines and other alcohols. The store will offer as many as 250 Carrefour BIO own brand products, readily chosen and valued by customers for a low price and high quality.

A novelty, not available in any other Carrefour store on such a scale, will be the opportunity to purchase 50 loose products by weight, among them will be, among others cereals, cereal, macaroni, legumes, coffee, as well as a wide selection of dried fruit and nuts. Tea and spice lovers will be able to choose from 24 types of these products displayed in glass jars. The Carrefour BIO store will also offer freshly baked bread, as well as a selection of cold cuts, organic cheeses, cakes and delicatessen products sold in traditional counters. A special make-up product zone was created for women who care about the highest quality and natural origin of products. In the field of non-food products, the offer of both eco-detergents and natural cosmetics is particularly broad.

The store also has a 'Food to Go' zone where you can find healthy snacks, soups and bio sandwiches prepared on site. In addition, freshly ground organic coffee and freshly squeezed juices will be waiting for customers from organic fruit. Carrefour actively counteracts food waste and is committed to reducing plastic. Therefore, in Carrefour BIO stores you will be able to use your own packaging, e.g. when buying coffee or weight products. An additional option for customers looking for products directly from farmers are collection in the store of orders processed via the LokalnyRolnik.pl platform.