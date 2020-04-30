Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 01:10:48 pm
13.453 EUR   -3.18%
12:47pCARREFOUR : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report
BU
03:45aCARREFOUR : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
04/29CARREFOUR : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
Carrefour: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

04/30/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

Regulatory News

Carrefour’s (Paris:CA) 2019 Universal registration document was filed today with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) under number D. 20-0421.

The document will be available for inspection at Carrefour’s registered office located 93, Avenue de Paris 91300 Massy (France) and is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), as well as on Carrefour’s website (www.carrefour.com).

The Universal registration document also presents the Group’s activities during the first quarter of 2020 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in that period (see Section 5.4 (« First-quarter 2020 sales and outlook ») of the Universal registration document).


© Business Wire 2020
