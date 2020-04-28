Carrefour : Q1 2020 Sales Presentation

Marked progression across the Group's geographies: France (+4.3% LFL), Europe (+6.1% LFL), Latin America (+17.1% LFL) and Taiwan (+6.0% LFL)
Particularly pronounced contrast between food (+9.9% LFL) and non-food(-3.5% LFL)
Strong increase in food e-commerce sales (+45%) and in organic products (+30%)
Sustained commercial dynamic ahead of the pandemic (+4.3% LFL in January/February)
MOBILIZATION IN THE FACE OF THE CRISIS
Carrefour responsibly ensured its essential mission as a food distributor in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic
Employee and customer protection as an absolute priority: Strong measures taken regarding social distancing, hygiene protocols, employees protection equipments, etc.
Adaptation of offering and price freeze on thousands of prices in all countries to help customers cope with purchasing power constraints
Social responsibility measures and concrete solidarity actions: Creation of dedicated services for priority customers, donations from the Carrefour Foundation, support for local producers
Q1 2020 Sales (+7.8% LFL): Solid performance ahead of the COVID-19 crisis
+7.8%
+0.9% +1.3%-0.8%
-1.5%
+7.5% -4.2%+3.3%€(10)m
+4.3% +6.1%+17.1% +6.0%
France Europe LatAm Asia
€18.8
€20.2
€19.4
€19.4
bn
bn
bn
bn
Q1 2019
LFL
Calendar Openings Scope,
Petrol Q1 2020
Forex Q1 2020IAS 29
Q1 2020
restated
ex petrol
closures
at
at current
at current
for IFRS 5
ex
and other
constant
FX rates
FX rates
calendar
effects*
FX rates
pre-IAS
post-IAS
pre-IAS
29
29
29
* Including transfers
France
Sequential improvement in LFL growth, incl. in January/February
Q1 - in €m
Total Sales
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenience &
other formats
Sales inc. VAT
9,292
4,624
3,183
1,485
Total variation
+2.9%
-0.7%
+6.0%
+8.2%
LFL ex. petrol ex.
+4.3%
+0.9%
+8.1%
+6.8%
calendar*
*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +1.0% for France overall, +1.1% for hypermarkets and +1.0% for supermarkets. Petrol had a -1.8% impact overall in France.
Food sales strongly increased (+5.9% LFL) while non-food sales were down (-6.1% LFL)
Hypermarkets (+0.9% LFL):
Trend improvement in January/February and precautionary purchases in March
Provide a broad offer, attractive prices,one-stop-shop for purchases
Supermarkets (+8.1% LFL):
• Intermediate positioning, combining proximity and broad choice
• Strengthened loyalty scheme with the new "Market Loyalty Premium" launched in January 2020
Excellent momentum in Convenience (+11.0% LFL)
Other European countries
Strong LFL growth in a region particularly affected by the crisis
Q1 - in €m
Total Sales
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Poland
Romania
Sales inc. VAT
5,647
2,281
1,226
1,053
526
561
Total variation
+5.4%
+5.5%
+1.0%
+6.8%
+6.5%
+11.9%
LFL ex. petrol
+6.1%
+6.6%
+2.5%
+6.2%
+8.8%
+9.7%
ex. calendar*
*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +0.9% for the Other European countries as a whole (+0.9% in Spain, +0.9% in Italy and +0.8% in Belgium). Petrol had a -1.0% impact overall (-1.7% in Spain, -0.6% in Italy).
In January/February, growth in all countries improved sequentially compared to previous quarters
Spain (+6.6% LFL): Approach based on customer satisfaction as key differentiator; Innovation with the "Juntos para ayudarte" campaign resulting in a new improvement in NPS®
Italy (+2.5% LFL): Multiformat presence as a strength; 500 basic products prices frozen at the beginning of March
Belgium (+6.2% LFL): Market share gains including in the period preceding the COVID-19 crisis
Poland (+8.8% LFL) and Romania (+9.7% LFL): Solid momentum
Latin America
Strong continued momentum
Q1 - in €m
Total Sales
Brazil
Carrefour Retail
Atacadão
Argentina**
Sales inc. VAT
3,877
3,241
1,040
2,202
636
Total variation
-0.1%
-2.0%
-4.3%
-0.8%
+10.7%
LFL ex. petrol ex.
+17.1%
+7.6%
+8.9%
+7.0%
+70.0%
calendar*
*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +1.2% for Latin America overall (+1.1% in Brazil and +1.4% in Argentina). Petrol had a -0.6% impact overall. ** pre-IAS 29
Brazil (+7.6% LFL): Sales up at +12.2% at constant FX, with +4.3% contribution from openings
Carrefour Retail (+8.9% LFL): Strong momentum in food; Strong growth ine-commerce despite a slowdown in non- food
Atacadão (+7.0% LFL): Sales up +13.6% at constant exchange rates and a contribution from openings of +6.0%; Continued expansion with the opening of 4 new stores in Q1; Agreement signed with Makro Atacadista SA for the acquisition of 30 Cash & Carry stores
Financial services: New increase in billings; Reinforced selectivity in granting credit
Argentina (+70.0% LFL): Strong commercial momentum with an increase in traffic and volumes; Good commercial positioning and proximity to customers
Asia
Good performance in Taiwan
Q1 - in €m
Total Sales
Taiwan
Sales inc. VAT
628
628
Total variation
+15.1%
+15.1%
LFL ex. petrol ex. calendar*
+6.0%
+6.0%
*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at -2.5% in Taiwan. No petrol sales in Asia.
Taiwan (+6.0% LFL ): Sales up +9.2% at constant FX
Effects linked to the COVID-19 pandemic less marked than in other geographies
Carrefour benefited from successful commercial operations during Chinese New Year and the integration of 8 Taisuco stores in 2019
Strategic orientations and objectives confirmed
Carrefour is continuously working on precisely assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably on the evolution of consumer purchasing behavior
The Group reiterates the orientations of the Carrefour 2022 strategic plan and confirms all of its operational and financial objectives
Operational objectives
Group NPS®up +15 points over 2020-22 period
Reduction of 350,000 sqm hypermarket sales area worldwide by 2022
-15%reduction in assortments by 2020
Carrefour-brandedproducts accounting for one-third of sales in 2022
2,700 convenience stores openings by 2022
FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES
€2.8bn cost
reduction plan
on an annual basis by end 2020
€4.2bn of food e-commerce sales
in 2022
€4.8bn sales in
organic products
in 2022
€300m additional disposals of
non-strategic
real estate assets
by 2022
Appendix
April 28, 2020
Q1 2020 gross sales
Gross sales
Change at current
Change at constant
LFL
Organic growth
exch. rates inc.
exch. rates inc.
ex. petrol
ex. petrol
(in €m)
petrol
petrol
ex. calendar
ex. calendar
France
9,292
+2.9%
+2.9%
+4.3%
+3.4%
Hypermarkets
4,624
-0.7%
-0.7%
+0.9%
+0.3%
Supermarkets
3,183
+6.0%
+6.0%
+8.1%
+6.1%
Others, inc. convenience
1,485
+8.2%
+8.2%
+6.8%
+7.7%
Other European countries
5,647
+5.4%
+5.6%
+6.1%
+5.7%
Spain
2,281
+5.5%
+5.5%
+6.6%
+6.3%
Italy
1,226
+1.0%
+1.0%
+2.5%
+0.6%
Belgium
1,053
+6.8%
+6.8%
+6.2%
+6.0%
Poland
526
+6.5%
+7.0%
+8.8%
+8.4%
Romania
561
+11.9%
+13.3%
+9.7%
+12.4%
Latin America (pre-IAS 29)
3,877
-0.1%
+20.6%
+17.1%
+20.1%
Brazil
3,241
-2.0%
+12.2%
+7.6%
+11.4%
Argentina (pre-IAS 29)
636
+10.7%
+69.7%
+70.0%
+68.3%
Asia
628
+15.1%
+9.2%
+6.0%
+11.7%
Taiwan
628
+15.1%
+9.2%
+6.0%
+11.7%
Group total (pre-IAS 29)
19,445
+3.3%
+7.5%
+7.8%
+8.0%
IAS 29 impact
-10
Group total (post-IAS 29)
19,435
Q1 technical effects
Calendar
Petrol
Forex
France
+1.0%
-1.8%
-
Hypermarkets
+1.1%
-2.1%
-
Supermarkets
+1.0%
-1.6%
-
Others, inc. convenience
+0.9%
-0.9%
-
Other European countries
+0.9%
-1.0%
-0.2%
Spain
+0.9%
-1.7%
-
Italy
+0.9%
-0.6%
-
Belgium
+0.8%
-
-
Poland
+0.7%
-2.0%
-0.5%
Romania
+1.0%
-0.1%
-1.5%
Latin America
+1.2%
-0.6%
-20.7%
Brazil
+1.1%
-0.4%
-14.1%
Argentina
+1.4%
-
-58.9%
Taiwan
-2.5%
-
+5.9%
Group total
+0.9%
-1.5%
-4.2%
Stores under banners at end Q1 2020
(#)
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenience
Cash & Carry
Total
France
248
1 071
3 928
147
5 394
Other European countries
453
1 815
3 047
61
5 376
Spain
205
111
819
25
1 160
Italy
49
497
925
13
1 484
Belgium
40
440
308
0
788
Poland
89
153
671
0
913
Romania
37
195
110
23
365
Others
33
419
214
0
666
Latin America
185
151
527
199
1 062
Argentina
85
98
402
9
594
Brazil
100
53
125
190
468
Asia
174
78
0
0
252
Taiwan
68
69
0
0
137
Others
106
9
0
0
115
Others(1)
142
314
58
14
528
Total
1 202
3 429
7 560
421
12 612
(1) Africa, Middle-East and Dominican Republic
This presentation contains both historical and forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Carrefour management's current views and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Group. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in the documents filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers as part of the regulated information disclosure requirements and available on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com), and in particular the Annual Report (Document de Référence). These documents are also available in the English language on the company's website. Investors may obtain a copy of these documents from Carrefour free of charge. Carrefour does not assume any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements in the future.