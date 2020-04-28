Carrefour : Q1 2020 Sales Presentation

Sustained commercial dynamic ahead of the pandemic (+4.3% LFL in January/February)

Strong increase in food e-commerce sales (+45%) and in organic products (+30%)

Particularly pronounced contrast between food (+9.9% LFL) and non-food(-3.5% LFL)

Marked progression across the Group's geographies: France (+4.3% LFL), Europe (+6.1% LFL), Latin America (+17.1% LFL) and Taiwan (+6.0% LFL)

MOBILIZATION IN THE FACE OF THE CRISIS

Carrefour responsibly ensured its essential mission as a food distributor in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Employee and customer protection as an absolute priority: Strong measures taken regarding social distancing, hygiene protocols, employees protection equipments, etc.

Adaptation of offering and price freeze on thousands of prices in all countries to help customers cope with purchasing power constraints

Social responsibility measures and concrete solidarity actions: Creation of dedicated services for priority customers, donations from the Carrefour Foundation, support for local producers