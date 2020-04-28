Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 12:08:06 pm
13.738 EUR   +3.57%
12:08pCARREFOUR : Q1 2020 Sales Presentation
PU
11:46aQ1 2020 SALES : Carrefour Mobilized to Respond to Strong Customer Demand in the Face of the COVID-19 Crisis
BU
04:34aCARREFOUR : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
Carrefour : Q1 2020 Sales Presentation

04/28/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Q1 2020 Sales

April 28, 2020

Q1 2020 Highlights

A QUARTER MARKED BY ATYPICAL ACTIVITY

Group LFL sales up +7.8%

Marked progression across the Group's geographies: France (+4.3% LFL), Europe (+6.1% LFL), Latin America (+17.1% LFL) and Taiwan (+6.0% LFL)

Particularly pronounced contrast between food (+9.9% LFL) and non-food(-3.5% LFL)

Strong increase in food e-commerce sales (+45%) and in organic products (+30%)

Sustained commercial dynamic ahead of the pandemic (+4.3% LFL in January/February)

MOBILIZATION IN THE FACE OF THE CRISIS

Carrefour responsibly ensured its essential mission as a food distributor in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Employee and customer protection as an absolute priority: Strong measures taken regarding social distancing, hygiene protocols, employees protection equipments, etc.

Adaptation of offering and price freeze on thousands of prices in all countries to help customers cope with purchasing power constraints

Social responsibility measures and concrete solidarity actions: Creation of dedicated services for priority customers, donations from the Carrefour Foundation, support for local producers

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

2

Q1 2020 Sales (+7.8% LFL): Solid performance ahead of the COVID-19 crisis

+7.8%

+0.9% +1.3%-0.8%

-1.5%

+7.5% -4.2%+3.3%€(10)m

+4.3% +6.1%+17.1% +6.0%

France Europe LatAm Asia

€18.8

€20.2

€19.4

€19.4

bn

bn

bn

bn

Q1 2019

LFL

Calendar Openings Scope,

Petrol Q1 2020

Forex Q1 2020IAS 29

Q1 2020

restated

ex petrol

closures

at

at current

at current

for IFRS 5

ex

and other

constant

FX rates

FX rates

calendar

effects*

FX rates

pre-IAS

post-IAS

pre-IAS

29

29

29

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

* Including transfers

3

France

Sequential improvement in LFL growth, incl. in January/February

Q1 - in €m

Total Sales

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience &

other formats

Sales inc. VAT

9,292

4,624

3,183

1,485

Total variation

+2.9%

-0.7%

+6.0%

+8.2%

LFL ex. petrol ex.

+4.3%

+0.9%

+8.1%

+6.8%

calendar*

*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +1.0% for France overall, +1.1% for hypermarkets and +1.0% for supermarkets. Petrol had a -1.8% impact overall in France.

Food sales strongly increased (+5.9% LFL) while non-food sales were down (-6.1% LFL)

Hypermarkets (+0.9% LFL):

  • Trend improvement in January/February and precautionary purchases in March
  • Provide a broad offer, attractive prices,one-stop-shop for purchases

Supermarkets (+8.1% LFL):

• Intermediate positioning, combining proximity and broad choice

• Strengthened loyalty scheme with the new "Market Loyalty Premium" launched in January 2020

Excellent momentum in Convenience (+11.0% LFL)

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

4

Other European countries

Strong LFL growth in a region particularly affected by the crisis

Q1 - in €m

Total Sales

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Poland

Romania

Sales inc. VAT

5,647

2,281

1,226

1,053

526

561

Total variation

+5.4%

+5.5%

+1.0%

+6.8%

+6.5%

+11.9%

LFL ex. petrol

+6.1%

+6.6%

+2.5%

+6.2%

+8.8%

+9.7%

ex. calendar*

*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +0.9% for the Other European countries as a whole (+0.9% in Spain, +0.9% in Italy and +0.8% in Belgium). Petrol had a -1.0% impact overall (-1.7% in Spain, -0.6% in Italy).

In January/February, growth in all countries improved sequentially compared to previous quarters

Spain (+6.6% LFL): Approach based on customer satisfaction as key differentiator; Innovation with the "Juntos para ayudarte" campaign resulting in a new improvement in NPS®

Italy (+2.5% LFL): Multiformat presence as a strength; 500 basic products prices frozen at the beginning of March

Belgium (+6.2% LFL): Market share gains including in the period preceding the COVID-19 crisis

Poland (+8.8% LFL) and Romania (+9.7% LFL): Solid momentum

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

® Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons

5

are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc

Latin America

Strong continued momentum

Q1 - in €m

Total Sales

Brazil

Carrefour Retail

Atacadão

Argentina**

Sales inc. VAT

3,877

3,241

1,040

2,202

636

Total variation

-0.1%

-2.0%

-4.3%

-0.8%

+10.7%

LFL ex. petrol ex.

+17.1%

+7.6%

+8.9%

+7.0%

+70.0%

calendar*

*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at +1.2% for Latin America overall (+1.1% in Brazil and +1.4% in Argentina). Petrol had a -0.6% impact overall. ** pre-IAS 29

Brazil (+7.6% LFL): Sales up at +12.2% at constant FX, with +4.3% contribution from openings

  • Carrefour Retail (+8.9% LFL): Strong momentum in food; Strong growth ine-commerce despite a slowdown in non- food
  • Atacadão (+7.0% LFL): Sales up +13.6% at constant exchange rates and a contribution from openings of +6.0%; Continued expansion with the opening of 4 new stores in Q1; Agreement signed with Makro Atacadista SA for the acquisition of 30 Cash & Carry stores
  • Financial services: New increase in billings; Reinforced selectivity in granting credit

Argentina (+70.0% LFL): Strong commercial momentum with an increase in traffic and volumes; Good commercial positioning and proximity to customers

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

6

Asia

Good performance in Taiwan

Q1 - in €m

Total Sales

Taiwan

Sales inc. VAT

628

628

Total variation

+15.1%

+15.1%

LFL ex. petrol ex. calendar*

+6.0%

+6.0%

*Q1 2020 calendar effect is estimated at -2.5% in Taiwan. No petrol sales in Asia.

Taiwan (+6.0% LFL ): Sales up +9.2% at constant FX

Effects linked to the COVID-19 pandemic less marked than in other geographies

Carrefour benefited from successful commercial operations during Chinese New Year and the integration of 8 Taisuco stores in 2019

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

7

Strategic orientations and objectives confirmed

Carrefour is continuously working on precisely assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably on the evolution of consumer purchasing behavior

The Group reiterates the orientations of the Carrefour 2022 strategic plan and confirms all of its operational and financial objectives

Operational objectives

  • Group NPS®up +15 points over 2020-22 period
  • Reduction of 350,000 sqm hypermarket sales area worldwide by 2022
  • -15%reduction in assortments by 2020
  • Carrefour-brandedproducts accounting for one-third of sales in 2022
  • 2,700 convenience stores openings by 2022

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

€2.8bn cost

reduction plan

on an annual basis by end 2020

€4.2bn of food e-commerce sales

in 2022

€4.8bn sales in

organic products

in 2022

€300m additional disposals of

non-strategic

real estate assets

by 2022

8

Appendix

April 28, 2020

Q1 2020 gross sales

Gross sales

Change at current

Change at constant

LFL

Organic growth

exch. rates inc.

exch. rates inc.

ex. petrol

ex. petrol

(in €m)

petrol

petrol

ex. calendar

ex. calendar

France

9,292

+2.9%

+2.9%

+4.3%

+3.4%

Hypermarkets

4,624

-0.7%

-0.7%

+0.9%

+0.3%

Supermarkets

3,183

+6.0%

+6.0%

+8.1%

+6.1%

Others, inc. convenience

1,485

+8.2%

+8.2%

+6.8%

+7.7%

Other European countries

5,647

+5.4%

+5.6%

+6.1%

+5.7%

Spain

2,281

+5.5%

+5.5%

+6.6%

+6.3%

Italy

1,226

+1.0%

+1.0%

+2.5%

+0.6%

Belgium

1,053

+6.8%

+6.8%

+6.2%

+6.0%

Poland

526

+6.5%

+7.0%

+8.8%

+8.4%

Romania

561

+11.9%

+13.3%

+9.7%

+12.4%

Latin America (pre-IAS 29)

3,877

-0.1%

+20.6%

+17.1%

+20.1%

Brazil

3,241

-2.0%

+12.2%

+7.6%

+11.4%

Argentina (pre-IAS 29)

636

+10.7%

+69.7%

+70.0%

+68.3%

Asia

628

+15.1%

+9.2%

+6.0%

+11.7%

Taiwan

628

+15.1%

+9.2%

+6.0%

+11.7%

Group total (pre-IAS 29)

19,445

+3.3%

+7.5%

+7.8%

+8.0%

IAS 29 impact

-10

Group total (post-IAS 29)

19,435

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

10

Q1 technical effects

Calendar

Petrol

Forex

France

+1.0%

-1.8%

-

Hypermarkets

+1.1%

-2.1%

-

Supermarkets

+1.0%

-1.6%

-

Others, inc. convenience

+0.9%

-0.9%

-

Other European countries

+0.9%

-1.0%

-0.2%

Spain

+0.9%

-1.7%

-

Italy

+0.9%

-0.6%

-

Belgium

+0.8%

-

-

Poland

+0.7%

-2.0%

-0.5%

Romania

+1.0%

-0.1%

-1.5%

Latin America

+1.2%

-0.6%

-20.7%

Brazil

+1.1%

-0.4%

-14.1%

Argentina

+1.4%

-

-58.9%

Taiwan

-2.5%

-

+5.9%

Group total

+0.9%

-1.5%

-4.2%

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

11

Stores under banners at end Q1 2020

(#)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience

Cash & Carry

Total

France

248

1 071

3 928

147

5 394

Other European countries

453

1 815

3 047

61

5 376

Spain

205

111

819

25

1 160

Italy

49

497

925

13

1 484

Belgium

40

440

308

0

788

Poland

89

153

671

0

913

Romania

37

195

110

23

365

Others

33

419

214

0

666

Latin America

185

151

527

199

1 062

Argentina

85

98

402

9

594

Brazil

100

53

125

190

468

Asia

174

78

0

0

252

Taiwan

68

69

0

0

137

Others

106

9

0

0

115

Others(1)

142

314

58

14

528

Total

1 202

3 429

7 560

421

12 612

(1) Africa, Middle-East and Dominican Republic

Q1 2020 SALES - 28/04/2020

12

Disclaimer

This presentation contains both historical and forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Carrefour management's current views and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Group. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in the documents filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers as part of the regulated information disclosure requirements and available on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com), and in particular the Annual Report (Document de Référence). These documents are also available in the English language on the company's website. Investors may obtain a copy of these documents from Carrefour free of charge. Carrefour does not assume any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements in the future.

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 72 772 M
EBIT 2020 2 181 M
Net income 2020 766 M
Debt 2020 6 397 M
Yield 2020 3,83%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 10 583 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-11.27%11 467
WALMART INC.8.92%363 564
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-2.21%31 963
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.81%29 738
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.05%19 701
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.65%19 349
