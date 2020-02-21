Log in
Carrefour : Q4 and FY 2019 earnings release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil

02/21/2020 | 02:32am EST

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour’s activities in Brazil, has published its Q4 and FY 2019 earnings release.

All information related to this release is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

About Carrefour Group

With a multiformat network of 12,300 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 80.7 billion euros in 2019. The Group has more than 325,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).


© Business Wire 2020
