Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : Retailer Carrefour's shares rise after fourth-quarter sales update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:26am EST
The logo of Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys at the Carrefour Lingostiere in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour shares rose on Wednesday after the French supermarket retailer expressed confidence over its strategy plan even though sales growth slowed slightly in the fourth quarter due to anti-government protests in France.

Carrefour shares were up 3.9 percent in early trading.

Late on Tuesday, Carrefour published fourth-quarter sales of 22.6 billion euros (£19.8 billion), in line with forecasts. The company added it was on track regarding a broader strategy plan to boost its results by 2022.

"Carrefour's Q4 sales confirmed ongoing European challenges, but less dilution than feared from French protests," wrote brokerage Jefferies, which retained its "hold" rating on the stock.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 5.72% 17.26 Real-time Quote.9.56%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 1.11% 39.3 Real-time Quote.7.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
03:57aEUROPE : European shares dip as Ingenico, Metro Bank add to macro gloom
RE
03:49aRetailer Carrefour's shares climb after reassuring fourth-quarter sales
RE
03:26aCARREFOUR : Retailer Carrefour's shares rise after fourth-quarter sales update
RE
01:22aCARREFOUR : Names Claudia Almeida e Silva as Independent Director
DJ
01/22Carrefour confident over overhaul despite fourth quarter 'yellow vests' hit
RE
01/22CARREFOUR : 2018 4th Quarter Sales
PU
01/22CARREFOUR : 2018 Recurring Operating Income Expected Higher; 4Q Sales Rise
DJ
01/22French protests weigh on Carrefour fourth-quarter hypermarket sales
RE
01/17CARREFOUR SA : annual sales release
01/16Carrefour to audit abbatoirs, demand cameras for animal welfare
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 101 M
EBIT 2018 1 871 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Debt 2018 3 666 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 43,88
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 12 892 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,2 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR9.56%14 657
WAL-MART STORES4.66%283 931
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC4.99%30 510
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 228
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-4.60%14 912
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD3.74%12 824
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.