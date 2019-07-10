Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : Sells Stake in Cargo Property Assets to Argan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

By Patrick Costello

Carrefour said Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its 32% stake in Cargo Property Assets to logistics real-estate company Argan.

The French retailer said it would receive roughly 290 million euros ($325 million) from the sale, about 80% in cash and 20% in Argan stock. The transaction values the real-estate assets held by Cargo Property Assets at EUR900 million, excluding transfer taxes, it said.

Carrefour will hold around 5% of Argan's share capital following the deal, it added.

Carrefour said the move is part of its wider goal of divesting EUR500 million of non-strategic real-estate assets under the Carrefour 2022 plan.

The transaction is subject to approval from Argan shareholders and other customary conditions and is expected to be concluded by the end of 2019, Carrefour said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGAN 2.71% 60.6 Real-time Quote.34.40%
CARREFOUR 1.74% 17.805 Real-time Quote.17.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
12:53pCARREFOUR : Sells Stake in Cargo Property Assets to Argan
DJ
12:52pCarrefour sells stake in logistics property group to Argan
RE
07/07Spurred by Amazon, Supermarkets Try Swapping Cashiers for Cameras
DJ
06/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects
RE
06/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple & Japan Display, Occidental Petroleum & Anadarko, Na..
06/27Britain's Kingfisher turns to Carrefour veteran to revive fortunes
RE
06/26CARREFOUR : Push for Digital Transactions
AQ
06/25Respected Monoprix boss Schultz quits French retailer Casino
RE
06/25SUNING COM : Carrefour boss rules out exiting more countries after China deal
RE
06/25Western Companies Leave China Behind -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 76 045 M
EBIT 2019 2 052 M
Net income 2019 609 M
Debt 2019 3 486 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 13 646 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,4  €
Last Close Price 17,5  €
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR17.37%15 252
WALMART INC.21.18%319 672
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC23.33%35 984
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 051
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD24.90%13 856
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-80.16%12 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About