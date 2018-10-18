Carrefour : Shares Surge After 3Q Sales Update

By Anthony Shevlin



Shares in Carrefour SA (CA.FR) surged on Thursday following the company's third-quarter sales update late Wednesday.

The French retailer said sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 were 21.09 billion euros ($24.42 billion), down 2.8% due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso. Stripping out the negative currency hit however, sales would have grown 2.7%.

Sales in the company's domestic French market rose 2.1% as supermarkets and other formats grew and hypermarkets remained stable on a like-for-like basis.

At GMT 0705, shares in Carrefour traded at EUR16.59, up 6.5%.

Analysts at Bernstein said the sales update shows Carrefour's transformation plan is beginning to pay off in France. "This is a first encouraging quarter for the turnaround," said Bernstein.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin