Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carrefour : Shares Surge After 3Q Sales Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:34am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Carrefour SA (CA.FR) surged on Thursday following the company's third-quarter sales update late Wednesday.

The French retailer said sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 were 21.09 billion euros ($24.42 billion), down 2.8% due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso. Stripping out the negative currency hit however, sales would have grown 2.7%.

Sales in the company's domestic French market rose 2.1% as supermarkets and other formats grew and hypermarkets remained stable on a like-for-like basis.

At GMT 0705, shares in Carrefour traded at EUR16.59, up 6.5%.

Analysts at Bernstein said the sales update shows Carrefour's transformation plan is beginning to pay off in France. "This is a first encouraging quarter for the turnaround," said Bernstein.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 7.83% 16.815 Real-time Quote.-11.92%
CARREFOUR SA --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
09:58aEuropean shares edge up as earnings flurry quells Fed angst
RE
09:34aCARREFOUR : Shares Surge After 3Q Sales Update
DJ
09:12aCARREFOUR : Retailer Carrefour's shares surge after third-quarter sales rise
RE
10/17Carrefour confident over overhaul as third-quarter sales accelerate
RE
10/17CARREFOUR : 3Q Sales Fell, Hit By Currency Effects
DJ
10/16CARREFOUR : is tackling food wastage all over the world
PU
10/16Brazilian police refer ex-BRF executives to prosecutors in food probe
RE
10/11TACKLING FOOD WASTE : Carrefour joins forces with Too Good to Go
PU
10/10Digital-only banks take sizeable share in France but lose money - regulator
RE
10/10France's Monoprix says grocery alliance with Amazon Prime tops expectations
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Tesco and Carrefour sign long-term strategic alliance 
07/27Carrefour S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Carrefour reports Q2 results 
07/18Carrefour acquires So.bio 
07/02Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 553 M
EBIT 2018 1 873 M
Net income 2018 319 M
Debt 2018 3 778 M
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 29,83
P/E ratio 2019 13,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 12 293 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,3 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-11.92%14 132
WAL-MART STORES-3.99%277 673
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.58%26 765
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%18 995
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD59.14%14 275
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD7.98%11 592
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.