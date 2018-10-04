Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/04 12:09:00 pm
16.47 EUR   -0.60%
11:38aCARREFOUR : UNI Global Union and Carrefour further strengthen global..
PU
10/03Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
RE
10/02CARREFOUR : Group - Appointments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carrefour : UNI Global Union and Carrefour further strengthen global cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:38am CEST

The Carrefour group - represented by its CEO, Alexandre Bompard - and trade union federation UNI Global Union - represented by its General Secretary, Christy Hoffman - have renewed a global agreement to promote social dialogue and diversity and to ensure the protection of fundamental principles and rights in the workplace. The agreement was signed during a meeting of the 'European Works Council at Carrefour's headquarters today.
This global agreement builds on the previous agreements that the Carrefour group entered into with UNI Global Union in 2001 and 2015.
Amongst other new additions to the agreement, Carrefour and UNI Global Union set out their joint determination to address the issue of violence against women at work.
UNI Head of Commerce, Mathias Bolton said, 'Carrefour recognises the fundamental gravity of this issue. Violence against women at work, obviously has huge personal consequences for the victim but also for the entire workforce and the business. Carrefour are doing the right thing by committing to awareness-raising and prevention, before its too late, as well as giving victims proper support when necessary.
UNI General Secretary Christy Hoffman said, 'We congratulate Carrefour on signing this agreement and continuing on the road to decent work, a journey we started back in 2001. The importance of global agreements is now irrefutable, recognised even by the G20. In a world where many businesses put profits above people, UNI is pleased to work with an organisation which recognises the value of worker rights.'
'UNI has had a global agreement with Carrefour for 17 years and we're pleased with the progress on workers' rights but to be leaders in their field there is no room for complacency.'

The agreement also sets out to promote and encourage:

  • constructive social dialogue;
  • diversity and equal opportunities in the workplace through joint initiatives, particularly in relation to gender mix and non-discrimination;
  • the defence and respect of workers' fundamental rights - freedom of association and principles of collective-bargaining - as well as their safety and their working conditions at Carrefour and at its suppliers' and franchisees' premises.


The renewed global agreement demonstrates the practical steps Carrefour and UNI are taking together to apply labour standards, based on the fundamental rights conventions of the ILO, the UN Guiding Principles and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. With this agreement Carrefour and UNI Global Union are establishing a basis for promoting responsible business throughout the company's operations, including its supply chain and at its franchisees.
Carrefour will take part in UNI's Global Alliance for Hypermarkets and Grocery Chains on November 8th in Bucharest, Romania.

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
11:38aCARREFOUR : UNI Global Union and Carrefour further strengthen global cooperation
PU
10/03Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
RE
10/02CARREFOUR : Group - Appointments
PU
10/01Indebted retailer Casino raises 565 million euros in property sales
RE
09/30CARREFOUR : rebrands Retail Arabia stores
AQ
09/30CARREFOUR : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/30CARREFOUR : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/28CARREFOUR : French multinational retailer Carrefour to open second hypermarket i..
AQ
09/27CARREFOUR : initiatives to promote responsible aquaculture
PU
09/25Carrefour Denies It Bid for Rival French Retailers Hold Preliminary Talks for..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Tesco and Carrefour sign long-term strategic alliance 
07/27Carrefour S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Carrefour reports Q2 results 
07/18Carrefour acquires So.bio 
07/02Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 321 M
EBIT 2018 1 848 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 3 701 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 26,36
P/E ratio 2019 14,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 13 078 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,2 €
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-8.15%15 008
WAL-MART STORES-4.74%278 669
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-3.10%28 277
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 443
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD52.96%13 331
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD20.53%12 742
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.