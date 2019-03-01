Log in
Carrefour : applies blockchain technology to Carrefour Quality Line fresh micro-filtered full-fat milk

03/01/2019

Following in the footsteps of Auvergne chicken and farmhouse fattened chicken, tomatoes, eggs and - most recently - Carrefour Quality Line oranges, Carrefour is continuing with its roll-out of blockchain technology, and has applied it to a new product: Carrefour Quality Line fresh micro-filtered full-fat milk.

Traceability and partnership with the Gillot Dairy
Starting in March 2019, Carrefour is going to gradually start selling Carrefour Quality Line fresh micro-filtered full-fat milk that takes advantage of blockchain technology.

This CQL product is made with the Gillot dairy's expertise using animals from within a radius of 30 km of the dairy and cows fed on GMO-free feeds, reared on modestly-sized farms in accordance with practices that ensure animal welfare.

A technology benefiting the food transition
Blockchain technology guarantees consumers complete product traceability. Consumers can scan a QR code on the label with their smartphones and then access an interface which will give them a wealth of information about the route that the product has taken - from where it was farmed or grown, right up to the date it was placed on the store shelves.

Consumers will be able to see the GPS coordinates of farmers whose animals' milk was collected, get information about the cows' feeds depending on the season, find out exactly when the milk was collected and where it was packaged, etc.
They will also be able to use blockchain technology to identify the various stakeholders involved in the whole product line (names and photographs) and find out about what they do - their livestock rearing practices, using microfiltration to store the milk, conducting quality checks throughout the production process, for example.

Télécharger le communiqué de presse du 01 03 2019 (pdf 75.87 KB)

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 14:23:10 UTC
