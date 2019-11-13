Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : enters into a Label Rouge Quality Line agreement for beef, in partnership with the Cloé and EMC2 cooperatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:50am EST

Carrefour has entered into a new Label Rouge Quality Line agreement for beef to ensure that livestock farmers are paid fairly and that animal welfare standards are adhered to. By the end of 2020, 70% of all beef on sale on traditional Carrefour hypermarket shelves will be certified.

Label Rouge beef - quality guaranteed
By entering into this Label Rouge Carrefour Quality Line agreement for beef, the retailer is undertaking to sell products that are in strict compliance with Label Rouge specifications, which are underpinned by:
- Animal welfare: farmers conduct daily checks to ensure that animals are clean and healthy and are properly treated. Measures are also taken to keep stress to a minimum during handling;
- Optimum rearing conditions: whenever the weather permits it, cattle are reared outdoors. At other times, the Label Rouge standard requires that they be kept in a building with appropriate stalls that meet their needs (clean plant-based litter, natural light, buildings that are large enough);
- A controlled diet: GMO-free, mainly grass-based for adult animals and milk-based for their young.

Better quality - a desire shared by both Carrefour and the joint livestock farmer trade organisation
At the General Meetings on Food, representatives of the joint livestock farmer trade organisation indicated that they wanted to introduce quality labels for consumers, of the kind that the retailer has in its traditional sections.
This partnership, set up with French farming cooperatives Cloé and EMC2, takes joint trade organisation indicators into account for the fair payment of farmers and opens up a series of regional contracts with other cooperatives, encouraging shorter distances between livestock farmers and Carrefour hypermarkets.

Partnerships with French producers facilitating the food transition
Since 1992, Carrefour Quality Lines have been acknowledging the work and expertise of producers committed to the initiative - producers throughout France who constantly strive to produce high-quality products. CQL producers adhere to strict specifications and use sustainable production methods designed to promote biodiversity and protect the environment. Each CQL contract between Carrefour and a French producer is for a long period (three years on average), providing them with visibility.

Download the press release (pdf 537.54 KB)

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
03:50aCARREFOUR : enters into a Label Rouge Quality Line agreement for beef, in partne..
PU
11/08CARREFOUR : Supermarket group Carrefour to sell off Rue du Commerce online site
RE
11/08CARREFOUR : Has Received Firm Offer for Rue Du Commerce From Shopinvest
DJ
11/07SoftBank-backed Banco Inter launches app linking clients to stores
RE
10/28CARREFOUR : to begin operating in Uzbekistan starting in 2020
PU
10/28CARREFOUR : to Enter Uzbekistan Through Partnership in 2020
DJ
10/23CARREFOUR : Weak third-quarter French hypermarkets performance weighs on Carrefo..
RE
10/22CARREFOUR : 3Q Sales Rose; Backs 2020, 2022 Targets
DJ
10/22AMAZON COM : Carrefour confident on overhaul despite weak third quarter in Franc..
RE
10/22CARREFOUR : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 72 784 M
EBIT 2019 2 022 M
Net income 2019 427 M
Debt 2019 10 657 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 12 514 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,96  €
Last Close Price 15,69  €
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Thierry Breton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR3.25%13 855
WALMART INC.27.79%339 892
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.17.60%34 483
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 145
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD23.50%17 458
COLES GROUP LIMITED31.52%14 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group