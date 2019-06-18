Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : franchisee to open first Ugandan store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bread products on the shelves inside the Carrefour hypermarket at the Two Rivers Shopping Mall in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Carrefour will open its first store in Uganda this year, expanding in the region after a successful launch in neighbouring Kenya, the Dubai-based operator of the French retailer's outlets said on Tuesday.

Majid al Futtaim (MAF), a United Arab Emirates-based mall developer that holds Carrefour franchise rights in 37 countries, opened its first store in Kenya in 2016, securing rapid growth in a country where just 30 percent of retail transactions take place on the formal market.

MAF has already secured space at a large mall in the Ugandan capital Kampala and has hired 150 workers ahead of the launch of the store, said Hani Weiss, CEO of MAF Retail in a statement.

"This announcement brings us a step closer towards realizing our long-term expansion plan for East Africa. Uganda is considered one of the fastest growing economies in Africa," Weiss said.

A second store in the Ugandan capital will be opened early next year, he said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 0.00% 17.2 Real-time Quote.15.36%
UCHUMI SUPERMARKETS LIMITED End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
03:36aCARREFOUR : franchisee to open first Ugandan store
RE
06/17CARREFOUR : implements the first CSR-linked credit transaction in the European r..
PU
06/14Carrefour sees more retail sector consolidation, including in France
RE
06/13CARREFOUR : Rolls Out First Sustainability-Linked Credit Lines In European Retai..
DJ
06/12CARREFOUR : ASC-certified prawns and a new Quality Line for farmed prawns
PU
05/20Carrefour considers sale of stake in China business - sources
RE
05/14Carrefour and TerraCycle launch 'Loop' test in Paris to tackle waste
RE
05/13CARREFOUR : $81m My City Centre Masdar inaugurated
AQ
05/13CARREFOUR : Cityland opens Carrefour outlet at UAE's first 'nature mall'
AQ
05/13CARREFOUR : Brazilian Subsidiary Books Provision for Tax Dispute
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 77 543 M
EBIT 2019 1 990 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 3 523 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
P/E ratio 2020 13,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 13 244 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 19,2 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR15.36%15 027
WAL-MART STORES17.19%292 332
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC28.76%35 042
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 336
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD25.29%13 760
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-19.24%12 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About