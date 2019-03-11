Carrefour : steps up the pace of its digital transformation

Awarded for the redesign of its single digital portal, Carrefour Romania is pushing ahead with its digital transformation, strengthening its partnership with Google and testing a biometric payment system for the first time.

A part of Carrefour Group's digital future is being created today in Romania. Last month, Carrefour Romania began testing a biometric digital payment system using digital recognition in its Skanska supermarket, Bucharest. This revolutionary payment method is offered at the store's conventional and self-service check-outs.

Customer experience is central to the digital strategy.

Another step forward in improving customer experience as Carrefour Romania was awarded the Romania Software Association's 2018 prize for the redesign of its single digital portal (Carrefour.ro), which was developed in partnership with Tremend Software Consulting.

At the same time, Carrefour Romania has strengthened its strategic partnership with Google to explore new avenues for development for on-line commerce. A collaboration which, in particular, led to the launch of Carrefour Techdays: training hours offered to 300 employees to share digital knowledge and learn to better anticipate and meet customer needs.