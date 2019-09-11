Log in
CARREFOUR

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour weighing bid for French retail rival Casino - BFM

0
09/11/2019 | 01:47am EDT
A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Antibes

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour is weighing a possible bid for its debt-laden rival Casino, potentially through an all-share deal, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.

Casino declined to comment and Carrefour was not immediately available for comment.

Carrefour has been examining a potential offer for several weeks, BFM said, citing several unidentified sources. Initial talk around a bid would value Casino at 4-4.2 billion euros, or a 25% premium to its market value at the end of June, BFM added.

Casino has been struggling against a tough business climate in France, where the impact of a price war among supermarket operators has dented retailers' profit margins.

Casino CEO and controlling shareholder, Jean-Charles Naouri, is hunting for ways to ease the company's debts - and those of parent company Rallye - in part through asset sales.

In May, Casino's parent Rallye was placed under protection from creditors. Last week, Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac bought a 4.63% stake in Casino.

The two groups were already locked in a dispute last year amid talk of a Carrefour takeover bid for Casino. Casino came out in September 2018 saying it had rejected a tie-up approach from Carrefour, which Carrefour denied making.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 2.49% 16.89 Real-time Quote.13.28%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 4.47% 43.9 Real-time Quote.20.80%
FONCIÈRE EURIS 0.00% 14.2 Real-time Quote.-52.67%
HUNTING PLC 4.53% 498.8 Delayed Quote.3.92%
RALLYE 2.53% 6.08 Real-time Quote.-32.52%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 73 359 M
EBIT 2019 2 041 M
Net income 2019 496 M
Debt 2019 3 023 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 13 475 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,24  €
Last Close Price 16,89  €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR13.28%14 888
WALMART INC.24.88%330 876
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC25.78%37 084
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 920
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-1.42%13 658
COLES GROUP LTD25.30%13 488
