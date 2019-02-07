Energy transition: Carrefour & Urbasolar become pioneers in the generation of own-use photovoltaic energy for hypermarkets in France

Carrefour is joining forces with Urbasolar, France's leading independent photovoltaic panel specialists, to speed up the energy transition of its hypermarkets with an initial deployment of photovoltaic awnings in the car parks of 36 of them. All of the electricity generated this way will be for the hypermarkets own use. Carrefour is the first retailer in France to deploy a system of this scale for generating electricity for its own use.

A new innovative partnership and a new milestone for Carrefour in its climate plan

To speed up its energy transition, Carrefour has entered into a partnership with France's leading independent photovoltaics company - Urbasolar. This industrial player specialises in photovoltaics and is set to help Carrefour install photovoltaic awnings in the car parks of 36 of its hypermarkets in France. Ultimately, these will generate a total of 21,000 MWh of clean, green energy every year for Carrefour's own use. This is equivalent to the annual consumption (excluding heating) of 4600 households - i.e. 210 tonnes of CO2 avoided every year.

A new scheme designed to enable Carrefour to make direct use of the energy it generates

The energy generated by installing these photovoltaic awnings will not be injected into the national grid, as it usually would be. Instead, it will be used to meet some of these hypermarkets' energy requirements. By leveraging Urbasolar's expertise in innovative photovoltaic projects, Carrefour is establishing itself as a large-scale forerunner in own-use generating systems. Through this initiative, Carrefour becomes the leading producer of electricity for its own use in France and one of the biggest in Europe. It falls within the Group's aim of diversifying its energy sources and striving to develop the solutions of the future for giving stores greater energy autonomy.

An installation that also helps users

These photovoltaic awnings installed over several hundred hypermarket parking places will also increase consumers' levels of comfort. Indeed, they will provide protection against the elements (wind, rain and sunshine) - for both the cars parked underneath them and their users.