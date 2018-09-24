Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 09:28am CEST

By Nick Kostov

French retailer Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, also known as Casino Group, said late Sunday its board had rejected entreaties from Carrefour SA about a possible combination.

But Carrefour, the French grocery giant, denied having solicited Casino, accusing the rival of "untimely, misleading and groundless communications."

Casino's release said Carrefour had approached the company in recent days with its proposal, and that the Casino board met on Sunday to consider the idea. "Casino thus intends to take all necessary action to defend the group's corporate interest, and its structural integrity, a key factor for the success of its strategy," the company said.

In a separate news release, sent hours later, Carrefour denied having solicited Casino, and was "surprised that Casino's board of directors would have been submitted a merger proposal that does not exist." A spokesman for Carrefour declined to comment beyond their statement.

A deal would combine France's two best-known retailers -- who have struggled to boost margins in their cut-throat domestic market where online shopping, discounters and meal-delivery services are all eating into once reliable profit margins. Both also have lately been investing heavily in their e-commerce offerings to ward off mounting competition from Amazon.com Inc. and other rivals.

Casino's share price has fallen 29% since the beginning of 2018, in part because of investor concerns about the company's debt. Casino has also been a target of target of hedge funds who have shorted the stock.

Casino "acknowledged the barriers, in France and in Brazil, to a combination with Carrefour, especially in terms of competition and employment."

"We stand by every word and every comma of our press release," a spokesman for Casino said. "There was a meeting between the two CEOs on the morning of September 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Paris. Both sides then hired lawyers to advise them and they also talked."

Last summer, Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as chief executive, tapping someone who had gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com Inc. when he was at the helm of book, music and electronics retailer Fnac Darty to help close its e-commerce gap. Mr. Bompard announced a five-year growth strategy in January that included a pledge to invest EUR2.8 billion ($3.28 billion) in digital commerce by 2022, and a target of EUR5 billion in sales in food e-commerce in five years -- a six-fold increase over last year.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 0.54% 16.68 Real-time Quote.-8.04%
CARREFOUR SA --End-of-day quote.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON -1.03% 35.68 Real-time Quote.-28.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
09:51aFrench Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 3rd Upda..
DJ
09:33aRetailer Casino says it rejected Carrefour approach, which Carrefour denies m..
RE
09:28aFrench Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
09:12aFrench Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- Update
DJ
08:53aFrench Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino
DJ
08:34aCarrefour Denies Making Merger Proposal to Casino -- Update
DJ
06:27aCasino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination
DJ
09/18CARREFOUR : French retailer Leclerc to sponsor Tour de France polka dot jersey i..
RE
09/14CARREFOUR : The fully-renovated Mont-Saint-Jean Carrefour hypermarket
PU
09/14CARREFOUR : Appoints Marie Cheval Executive Director for Hypermarkets France
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Tesco and Carrefour sign long-term strategic alliance 
07/27Carrefour S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Carrefour reports Q2 results 
07/18Carrefour acquires So.bio 
07/02Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 321 M
EBIT 2018 1 848 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 3 701 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 26,39
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 13 094 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,2 €
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-8.04%15 382
WAL-MART STORES-2.89%280 866
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.21%28 612
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 186
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD28.30%12 976
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD18.63%12 661
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.