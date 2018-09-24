Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Retailer Casino says it rejected Carrefour approach, which Carrefour denies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:45am CEST
The logo of Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys at the Carrefour Lingostiere in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino, whose shares have hit by concerns over its debt, said it had rejected an approach from domestic rival Carrefour - something that Carrefour itself denied late on Sunday.

Casino said it had been contacted by Carrefour in recent days over a possible tie-up, but noted regulatory hurdles to any such deal, given the relative dominance of the two companies in the French domestic supermarket sector.

"The board unanimously reiterated its entire confidence in Casino's strategy for value creation based on its unique market positioning," Casino said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

"The board of directors also acknowledged the barriers, in France and in Brazil, to a combination with Carrefour, especially in terms of competition and employment. The board unanimously decided to reject Carrefour's approach," added Casino.

However, Carrefour denied in a separate statement having ever "solicited" Casino.

"Carrefour denies having solicited Casino and is surprised that Casino's board of directors would have been submitted a merger proposal that does not exist," Carrefour said in a statement.

"The difficulties faced by Casino and its controlling shareholder may not justify untimely, misleading and groundless communications."

Carrefour has a current market capitalisation of around 13 billion euros (£11.7 billion), while Casino's market capitalisation stands at around 4 billion euros.

Casino has come under pressure over the debts at the company and debts at parent holding group Rallye.

Rallye, through which Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri controls Casino, needs to repay over 600 million euros ($704.5 million) worth of bonds in October and 300 million euros worth in March.

Last week, five banks granted Rallye a new 500 million euros credit line, while Casino has also been selling off assets in order to cut debts.

In January, Carrefour announced plans to cut costs and jobs, boost e-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China, in an effort to lift profit and revenue, and beat domestic rivals in the race to develop digital shopping products.

Carrefour also struck a global purchasing alliance with Tesco in July.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR -0.54% 16.59 Real-time Quote.-8.04%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON -1.96% 36.04 Real-time Quote.-28.72%
RALLYE 0.27% 11.18 Real-time Quote.-24.61%
TESCO -0.88% 236.8 Delayed Quote.13.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
07:45aRetailer Casino says it rejected Carrefour approach, which Carrefour denies
RE
06:27aCasino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination
DJ
09/18CARREFOUR : French retailer Leclerc to sponsor Tour de France polka dot jersey i..
RE
09/14CARREFOUR : The fully-renovated Mont-Saint-Jean Carrefour hypermarket
PU
09/14CARREFOUR : Appoints Marie Cheval Executive Director for Hypermarkets France
DJ
09/14Carrefour digital chief Cheval to head French hypermarkets arm
RE
09/14CARREFOUR : Appointment of Marie Cheval as Executive Director for Hypermarkets F..
PU
09/11Retailer Leclerc targets French residential power market
RE
09/10CARREFOUR : Launch of the communications campaign to support our international p..
PU
09/07CARREFOUR : Qatar unveils 'revamped' mobile app
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Tesco and Carrefour sign long-term strategic alliance 
07/27Carrefour S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Carrefour reports Q2 results 
07/18Carrefour acquires So.bio 
07/02Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 321 M
EBIT 2018 1 848 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 3 701 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 26,39
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 13 094 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,2 €
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-8.04%15 382
WAL-MART STORES-2.89%280 866
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.21%28 612
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 186
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD28.30%12 976
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD18.63%12 661
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.