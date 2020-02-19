Carriage Services Announces 2019 Annual Results and Introduces Three Year Roughly Right Scenario 0 02/19/2020 | 05:05pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Mel Payne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 was dramatically better than 2018, as we reversed the broadly declining performance trends in our funeral and cemetery portfolios. While we still have much work to do to achieve the optimum performance potential in our existing portfolio, we made two bold and strategic moves in the last quarter of 2019 by recruiting Bill Goetz as President and COO and acquiring four large high quality businesses in great strategic markets with about $50 million in new high margin revenue once fully integrated into Carriage’s operating model framework. We believe that in 2019 we positioned Carriage for unprecedented performance and valuation success over the next five years. But no doubt the continuing work to improve performance in our existing portfolio combined with the year-end acquisition and integration of four large businesses in new markets has intensely focused our Operational Leadership and Houston Support Center Leadership Teams on Execution, Execution, Execution. We have therefore determined that the proper way to present our company over the next 3 years is as follows: January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020 - Integration & Transition. Integrate new acquisitions;

Improve funeral and cemetery portfolio performance;

Recruit dedicated senior leadership to build and support a high performance cemetery preneed sales culture and system;

Divest low performing funeral homes; and

Reduce debt from increasing Adjusted Free Cash Flow and divestment proceeds. July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 - Normalize increased earnings and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, reducing debt and improving credit profile. Leadership of new acquisitions (existing and newly recruited) fully integrated into high performance framework of Standards Operating Model;

Increase Revenue and Total Field and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin growth trends;

Divest any low performing businesses that no longer fit Carriage’s future growth performance profile and apply proceeds to reduction of debt;

Refinance our $400 million of 6.625% eight year senior notes that are callable after June 1, 2021 at 104.969; and

Optimize our capital structure and Adjusted Free Cash Flow earning power by issuing new eight to ten year senior notes at a coupon rate in the range around 5% based on current rate environment, saving an estimated $7 million in annual cash interest expense equivalent to an additional 28ȼ of EPS. July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2022 and thereafter - Optimize performance potential within existing portfolio. Achieve annual company milestones in Total Revenue of over $325 million, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of over $100 million, Adjusted Diluted EPS of over $2.25 per share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of over $60 million; and

Achieve leverage ratio of approximately 4 times Total Debt/Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA and return to growth by highly selective acquisitions financed primarily with increasing Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Reflecting back on Carriage’s performance decline in 2018, the performance turnaround we have already achieved, and the performance milestones we will achieve over the next three years, our company will have executed what we believe in hindsight will be viewed as a complete Carriage Leadership, Portfolio High Performance, Balance Sheet, Earnings and Free Cash Flow Transformation as a Value Creation Platform. Shown below is an expanded Milestone Three Year Roughly Right Scenario demonstrating the shareholder value creation opportunity as we enter into the next five year timeframe of our Good To Great Journey, beginning with: Carriage Services 2020: Transformative High Performance - Good To Great Journey Part II The scenario below includes our best “roughly right” estimates regarding our performance in the three distinct time periods as explained above. We will update Carriage’s Rolling Four Quarter Outlook when we report our first quarter 2020 performance results,” concluded Mr. Payne. M ILESTONE THREE YE AR SCENARIO Performance Outlook Scenario Roughly Right Ranges Years Ending December 31 (millions) 2020 2021 2022 Total Revenue $315 - $319 $320 - $324 $328 - $332 Total Field EBITDA $127 - $131 $133 - $137 $139 - $144 Total Field EBITDA Margin 40% - 41% 41% - 42% 42% - 43% Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $92 - $96 $97 - $101 $102 - $106 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 29% - 30% 30% - 31% 31% - 32% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.55 - $1.65 $1.92 - $2.10 $2.25 - $2.40 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $42 - $45 $53 - $56 $60 - $63 Total Debt Outstanding $480 - $490 $440 - $450 $390 - $440 Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple 5.0 - 5.2 4.3 - 4.5 3.8 - 4.0 The Pro Forma Adjusted results for the comparative periods of year end December 31, 2019 versus year ended December 31, 2018 and fourth quarter 2019 versus fourth quarter 2018 are shown below: Year Ended December 31, 2019 versus Year Ended December 31, 2018 Total Revenue increased $11.0 million or 4.2% to $273.3 million;

Total Field EBITDA increased $7.4 million or 7.2% to $110.3 million;

Total Field EBITDA Margin increased 120 basis points to 40.4%;

Total Overhead decreased $0.8 million or 2.3% to $33.8 million;

Total Overhead Margin decreased 80 basis points to 12.4%;

Consolidated EBITDA increased $8.2 million or 12.0% to $76.5 million;

Consolidated EBITDA Margin increased 200 basis points to 28.0%; and

Diluted Earnings Per Share increased $0.27 or 29.0% to $1.20. Fourth Quarter 2019 versus Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue increased $4.8 million or 7.3% to $71.1 million;

Total Field EBITDA increased $2.9 million or 11.4% to $28.7 million;

Total Field EBITDA Margin increased 150 basis points to 40.4%;

Total Overhead increased $0.1 million or 0.5% to $9.5 million;

Total Overhead Margin decreased 90 basis points to 13.4%;

Consolidated EBITDA increased $2.9 million or 17.7% to $19.2 million;

Consolidated EBITDA Margin increased 240 basis points to 27.0%; and

Diluted Earnings Per Share increased $0.06 or 26.1% to $0.29. GAAP highlights are shown below: Year Ended December 31, 2019 versus Year Ended December 31, 2018 Total Revenue of $274.1 million, an increase of 2.3%;



Net Income of $14.5 million, an increase of 24.8%; and



GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.80, an increase of 27.0%. Fourth Quarter 2019 versus Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue of $71.1 million, an increase of 7.0%;



Net Income of $2.6 million, an increase of 196.7%; and



GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.14, an increase of 200.0%. HIGH PERFORMANCE HEROES Carriage 2019 Pinnacle of Service Award Winners I am delighted to announce that we had 39 businesses (36 funeral homes and 3 cemeteries) which earned Pinnacle Awards and Being The Best Standards Achievement Incentive Bonuses for the Managing Partners and employees of each business. This group of winners represented the Company’s High Performance Culture well as their businesses contributed $82.0 million in revenue (30% of Total of $274.1 million), $36.1 million in Field EBITDA (33% of Company Total of $109.8 million) and a EBITDA Margin of 44.1% (Total Company Field EBITDA Margin of 40.0%). The 39 Pinnacle Award winners included 34 businesses (33 funeral homes and 1 cemetery) which averaged 70% Standards Achievement over the 3 year period 2017-2019 (5 of these businesses also achieved 100% in 2019 under the updated/rebooted Performance Standards), and 5 businesses (3 funeral homes and 2 cemeteries) which had 100% Standards Achievement in 2019. As an important part of our High Performance Culture tradition and language, and because we have a passionate conviction that RECOGNITION is the highest form of motivation, listed below are Carriage’s Being The Best Pinnacle Of Service Award winners for 2019: “Being The Best” Pinnacle of Service Award Courtney Charvet North Brevard Funeral Home Patrick Schoen Jacob Schoen & Son Matthew Simpson Fry Memorial Chapel Justin Luyben Evans-Brown Mortuaries & Crematory Alan Kerrick Dakan Funeral Chapel Jeff Hardwick Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home James Bass Emerald Coast/McLaughlin Mortuary Randy Valentine Dieterle Memorial Home & Cremation Sue Keenan Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Todd Muller All Cremation Options Jason Cox Lane Funeral Home - South Crest Jeff Seaman Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Homes Dan Simons Everly Community Funeral Care Mike Conner Conner-Westbury Funeral Home Ashley Vella Deegan Funeral Chapels Jason Higginbotham Lakeland Funeral Home Joseph Newkirk Civic Center Chapel Robert Maclary Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Ken Duffy John E. Day Funeral Home Scott Sanderford Everly Wheatley Funeral Home Phil Appell Keenan Funeral Home Joseph Waterwash Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home & Cremation Center Jeff Steadman Sansone Funeral Home Tom O’Brien O’Brien Funeral Home Chris Chetsas Cataudella Funeral Home *Nicholas Welzenbach Darling & Fischer Funeral Homes

Los Gatos Memorial Park *Tim Hauck Harvey-Engelhardt/Fuller Metz

Lee County Cremation *Qualified for 2 Businesses “Being The Best” Pinnacle of Service Award & 100% of Standards Award Ken Summers P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home Steven Mora Conejo Mountain Funeral Home Brian Binion Steen Funeral Homes James Terry James J. Terry Funeral Homes Cyndi Hoots Schmidt Funeral Homes “Being The Best” 100% of Standards Award JoAnna DiSibio Oak View Memorial Park Anthony Rodriguez Higgins Mortuary Ben Friberg Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory David Keller Lane Funeral Home - Coulter Chapel Michael Page Sterling-White Cemetery Carriage Good to Great Award Winners Our five year incentive award, called the Good To Great Award, is directly linked to our annual Being The Best Pinnacle Award which itself is linked to High Funeral Standards Achievement over a full year, i.e. our Good To Great Awards require high and sustained Being The Best Standards Achievement over a full five years. We have had many wonderful performances since the start of our Good To Great Journey in 2012 by High Performance Hero Funeral and Cemetery Managing Partners and Sales Managers and their teams of winning employees, so I am more than honored to announce our fourth group of Good To Great Award winners that sustained a high level of Standards Achievement and Financial Performance while compounding revenue at 3.1% for the five year timeframe that began in 2015 and ended at year end 2019, as listed below: Todd Muller Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Alan Kerrick Dakan Funeral Chapels Nicholas Welzenbach Darling Fischer Funeral Homes Scott Sanderford Everly Wheatley Funeral Home Patrick Schoen Jacob Schoen & Son Charlie Eagan Greenwood Funeral Home TRUST FUND PERFORMANCE

Shown below are consolidated performance metrics for the combined trust fund portfolios (preneed funeral, preneed cemetery and cemetery perpetual care) at key dates. Investment Performance Investment Performance(1) Index Performance Discretionary Total Trust S&P 500 Stock

Index High Yield Index 70/30 index

Benchmark(2) 1 year ended 12/31/19 25.9% 23.6% 31.5% 14.3% 19.5% 2 years ended 12/31/19 15.4% 14.5% 25.7% 11.9% 16.1% 3 years ended 12/31/19 30.5% 28.6% 53.1% 20.3% 30.2% 4 years ended 12/31/19 56.2% 52.1% 71.4% 41.0% 50.1% 5 years ended 12/31/19 51.4% 48.0% 73.8% 34.7% 46.4% (1) Investment performance includes realized income and unrealized appreciation (depreciation). (2) The 70/30 Benchmark is 70% weighted to the High Yield Index and 30% weighted to the S&P 500 Stock Index.

Asset Allocation as of December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Discretionary

Trust Funds Total

Trust Funds Asset Class MV % MV % Equities $ 94,404

43

% $ 96,844

38

% Fixed Income 104,894

49

% 117,637

46

% Cash 15,454 7 % 39,059 15 % Other/Insurance 2,722 1 % 2,906 1 % Total Portfolios $ 217,474 100 % $ 256,446 100 % The performance of our Discretionary Trust Fund Portfolio was 25.9% for 2019 compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 and 19.5% for our 70% High Yield/30% S&P 500 benchmark. The outperformance versus our benchmark is attributable to asset allocation decisions made in the back half of 2018 and the first part of this year along with individual security selections made throughout 2019. We also added approximately $27 million of Discretionary Trust Assets through the four previously announced acquisitions. The performance of our Discretionary Trust Fund Portfolio in 2019 compares favorably to our long term 11 year compound average annual return of approximately 13.5% since Carriage took over the management of these trust assets in the fall of 2008. This long-term track record of performance will continue to accrue to benefit Carriage through the increased value of the underlying preneed funeral and cemetery contracts and the recurring income generated through our cemetery perpetual care trusts. ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW We produced Adjusted Free Cash Flow from operations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 of $5.8 million and $37.4 million, respectively, compared to Adjusted Free Cash Flow from operations of $10.2 million and $42.7 million for the corresponding periods in 2018. A reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 is as follows (in thousands): For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flow provided by operations $ 10,416 $ 759 $ 49,133 $ 36,820 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (3,070 ) (2,614 ) (9,266 ) (8,795 ) Free Cash Flow $ 7,346 $ (1,855 ) $ 39,867 $ 28,025 Plus: Incremental Special Items: Down Payment for Potential Acquisition — 5,000 — 5,000 Acquisition and Divestiture Costs — 2,083 — 2,083 Severance and Retirement Costs 1,435 79 1,435 1,205 Litigation Reserve 1,000 175 1,000 750 Natural Disaster Costs 437 — 437 — Other Special Items — 336 — 336 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 10,218 $ 5,818 $ 42,739 $ 37,399 Adjusted Free Cash Flow decreased $5.3 million to $37.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. We paid $5.0 million more of cash interest plus we had other working capital changes. The increase in cash interest paid primarily relates to a full year of interest paid on the Senior Notes versus seven months in 2018. Additionally we paid $3.2 million less cash taxes in 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow decreased $4.4 million to $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the timing of working capital payments in conjunction with $2.6 million of additional tax refund after filing our 2018 tax return. ROUGHLY RIGHT SCENARIO The Roughly Right Scenario (“Scenario”) (or also called Rolling Four Quarter Outlook for the immediate rolling twelve months) reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions unless we have a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) and high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Scenario is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. Rather our intent and goal are to reflect a “Roughly Right Range” most of the time of future Scenario performance as we execute our Standards Operating, Strategic Acquisition and 4E Leadership Models over time. Factors affecting our analysis include, among others, funeral contract volumes, average revenue per funeral service, cemetery interment volumes, preneed cemetery sales, capital expenditures and the execution of our funeral and our cemetery Standards Operating Model. Adjusted Net Income and hence, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share have been adjusted for accretion on our convertible notes. The Scenario on Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share does not include any changes to our fully diluted share count that could occur related to additional share repurchases or a stock price increase and EPS dilution calculations related to our convertible notes and outstanding and exercisable stock options. CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call for tomorrow, February 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time. To participate in the call, please dial 866-516-3867 (ID-2874313) and ask for the Carriage Services conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 25, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (ID-2874313). The conference call will also be available at www.carriageservices.com. For any investor relations questions, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com .

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2019 % Change 2018 2019 % Change Same Store Contracts Atneed Contracts 6,287 6,647 5.7 % 25,117 25,844 2.9 % Preneed Contracts 1,415 1,466 3.6 % 5,721 5,700 (0.4 %) Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,702 8,113 5.3 % 30,838 31,544 2.3 % Acquisition Contracts Atneed Contracts 1,021 1,753 71.7 % 3,404 4,896 43.8 % Preneed Contracts 151 154 2.0 % 450 586 30.2 % Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,172 1,907 62.7 % 3,854 5,482 42.2 % Total Funeral Contracts 8,874 10,020 12.9 % 34,692 37,026 6.7 % Funeral Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 41,648 $ 42,410 1.8 % $ 166,934 $ 167,246 0.2 % Acquisition Revenue 7,846 9,886 26.0 % 26,835 33,146 23.5 % Total Funeral Operating Revenue $ 49,494 $ 52,296 5.7 % $ 193,769 $ 200,392 3.4 % Cemetery Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 10,907 $ 12,122 11.1 % $ 45,135 $ 49,455 9.6 % Acquisition Revenue — 295 — % — 295 — % Total Cemetery Operating Revenue $ 10,907 $ 12,417 13.8 % $ 45,135 $ 49,750 10.2 % Total Financial Revenue $ 3,975 $ 4,179 5.1 % $ 15,977 $ 16,022 0.3 % Other Revenue $ — $ 748 $ — $ 748 Total Divested/Planned Divested Revenue $ 2,141 $ 1,509 $ 13,111 $ 7,195 Total Revenue $ 66,517 $ 71,149 7.0 % $ 267,992 $ 274,107 2.3 % Field EBITDA Same Store Funeral EBITDA $ 15,487 $ 16,335 5.5 % $ 63,119 $ 63,938 1.3 % Same Store Funeral EBITDA Margin 37.2 % 38.5 % 130 bp 37.8 % 38.2 % 40 bp Acquisition Funeral EBITDA 3,108 3,733 20.1 % 9,732 12,547 28.9 % Acquisition Funeral EBITDA Margin 39.6 % 37.8 % (180 bp) 36.3 % 37.9 % 160 bp Total Funeral EBITDA $ 18,595 $ 20,068 7.9 % $ 72,851 $ 76,485 5.0 % Total Funeral EBITDA Margin 37.6 % 38.4 % 80 bp 37.6 % 38.2 % 60 bp Same Store Cemetery EBITDA $ 3,127 $ 4,147 32.6 % $ 13,880 $ 17,055 22.9 % Same Store Cemetery EBITDA Margin 28.7 % 34.2 % 550 bp 30.8 % 34.5 % 370 bp Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA — 73 — % — 73 — % Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA Margin — % 24.7 % 2,470 bp — % 24.7 % 2,470 bp Total Cemetery EBITDA $ 3,127 $ 4,220 35.0 % $ 13,880 $ 17,128 23.4 % Total Cemetery EBITDA Margin 28.7 % 34.0 % 530 bp 30.8 % 34.4 % 360 bp Total Financial EBITDA $ 3,597 $ 3,774 4.9 % $ 14,427 $ 14,419 (0.1 %) Total Financial EBITDA Margin 90.5 % 90.3 % (20 bp) 90.3 % 90.0 % (30 bp) Other EBITDA $ — $ 298 $

— $ 298 Other EBITDA Margin — % 39.8 % — % 39.8 % Total Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA $ 517 $ 253 $ 3,155 $ 1,437 Total Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin 24.1 % 16.8 % 24.1 % 20.0 % Total Field EBITDA $ 25,836 $ 28,613 10.7 % $ 104,313 $ 109,767 5.2 % Total Field EBITDA Margin 38.8 % 40.2 % 140 bp 38.9 % 40.0 % 110 bp OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2019 % Change 2018 2019 % Change Total Overhead $ 11,913 $ 12,103 1.6 % $ 36,993 $ 37,554 1.5 % Overhead as a percentage of Revenue 17.9 % 17.0 % (90 bp) 13.8 % 13.7 % (10 bp) Consolidated EBITDA $ 13,923 $ 16,510 18.6 % $ 67,320 $ 72,213 7.3 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin 20.9 % 23.2 % 230 bp 25.1 % 26.3 % 120 bp Other Expenses and Interest Depreciation & Amortization $ 4,330 $ 4,416 2.0 % $ 17,430 $ 17,771 2.0 % Non-Cash Stock Compensation 3,659 537 (85.3 %) 6,583 2,153 (67.3 %) Interest Expense 6,346 6,615 4.2 % 21,109 25,522 20.9 % Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 231 63 (72.7 %) 2,192 241 (89.0 %) Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt (434 ) — 502 — Other, Net 893 196 1,238 4,110 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (1,102 ) $ 4,683 525.0 % $ 18,266 $ 22,416 22.7 % Provision for Income Taxes 331 1,845 5,754 7,395 Tax Adjustment Related to Certain Discrete Items 1,225 269 867 488 Net Tax Provision 1,556 2,114 6,621 7,883 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (2,658 ) $ 2,569 196.7 % $ 11,645 $ 14,533 24.8 % Special Items, Net of Tax, except for ** Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses $ — $ 1,646 $ — $ 1,646 Severance and Retirement Costs 1,134 62 1,134 951 Performance Awards Cancellation Write-off 2,594 — 2,594 — Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes ** 231 63 2,192 241 Net Loss (Gain) on Early Extinguishment of Debt (343 ) — 397 — Loss on Sale of Business and Other Costs 162 188 439 3,331 Goodwill and Other Impairments 805 184 805 761 Litigation Reserve 790 138 790 592 Natural Disaster Costs 345 — 345 — Tax Expense Related to Divested Business** — 51 — 911 Gain on Insurance Reimbursements — (195 ) — (699 ) Other Special Items — 265 — 265 Tax Adjustment Related to Certain Discrete Items** 1,225 — 1,225 — Adjusted Net Income $ 4,285 $ 4,971 16.0 % $ 21,566 $ 22,532 4.5 % Adjusted Net Profit Margin 6.4 % 7.0 % 60 bp 8.0 % 8.2 % 20 bp Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 21.7 % $ 1.19 $ 1.26 5.9 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 21.7 % $ 1.17 $ 1.25 6.8 % GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 200.0 % $ 0.64 $ 0.81 26.6 % GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 200.0 % $ 0.63 $ 0.80 27.0 % Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding 18,772 17,760 17,971 17,877 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 18,838 17,901 18,374 18,005 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,795 $ 19,183 14.2 % $ 70,192 $ 76,587 9.1 % Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 25.2 % 27.0 % 180 bp 26.2 % 27.9 % 170 bp

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands) December 31, 2018 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 644 $ 716 Accounts receivable, net 18,897 21,478 Inventories 6,751 6,989 Prepaid and other current assets 3,011 10,667 Total current assets 29,303 39,850 Preneed cemetery trust investments 62,432 72,382 Preneed funeral trust investments 82,074 96,335 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 18,441 20,173 Receivables from preneed trusts 17,073 18,024 Property, plant and equipment, net 260,838 279,200 Cemetery property, net 74,958 87,032 Goodwill 303,887 398,292 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 24,425 32,116 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 22,304 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 44,071 64,047 Total assets $ 917,502 $ 1,129,755 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,015 $ 1,306 Current portion of finance lease obligations 312 290 Current portion of operating lease obligations — 1,554 Accounts payable 9,987 8,413 Accrued and other liabilities 22,644 24,026 Total current liabilities 34,958 35,589 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,925 5,658 Credit facility 26,145 82,182 Convertible subordinated notes due 2021 5,732 5,971 Senior notes due 2026 319,108 395,447 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 6,143 5,854 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion — 21,533 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 45,997 46,569 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 28,606 29,145 Deferred tax liability 31,263 41,368 Other long-term liabilities 3,133 1,737 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 62,432 72,382 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 82,074 96,335 Care trusts’ corpus 43,494 63,416 Total liabilities 696,010 903,186 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 257 259 Additional paid-in capital 243,849 242,147 Retained earnings 71,680 86,213 Treasury stock (94,294 ) (102,050 ) Total stockholders’ equity 221,492 226,569 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 917,502 $ 1,129,755

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Service revenue 34,944 37,110 138,604 142,554 Property and merchandise revenue 27,512 29,056 112,253 114,514 Other revenue 4,061 4,983 17,135 17,039 66,517 71,149 267,992 274,107 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 18,092 18,928 72,123 72,991 Cost of merchandise 22,212 22,750 90,008 89,294 Cemetery property amortization 839 995 3,602 3,985 Field depreciation expense 3,090 3,120 12,015 12,370 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 4,087 3,819 12,749 13,827 Other expenses 377 858 1,548 2,055 48,697 50,470 192,045 194,522 Gross profit 17,820 20,679 75,947 79,585 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 11,485 8,821 30,827 25,880 Home office depreciation and amortization 401 301 1,813 1,416 11,886 9,122 32,640 27,296 Operating income 5,934 11,557 43,307 52,289 Interest expense (6,346 ) (6,615 ) (21,109 ) (25,522 ) Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes (231 ) (63 ) (2,192 ) (241 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 434 — (502 ) — Other, net (893 ) (196 ) (1,238 ) (4,110 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,102 ) 4,683 18,266 22,416 Provision for income taxes (331 ) (1,845 ) (5,754 ) (7,395 ) Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items (1,225 ) (269 ) (867 ) (488 ) Total provision for income taxes (1,556 ) (2,114 ) (6,621 ) (7,883 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,658 ) $ 2,569 $ 11,645 $ 14,533 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.64 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 Dividends declared per share: $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.300 $ 0.300 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 18,772 17,760 17,971 17,877 Diluted 18,838 17,901 18,374 18,005

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,645 $ 14,533 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,430 17,771 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,841 1,618 Stock-based compensation expense 6,583 2,153 Deferred income tax expense 3,823 10,117 Amortization of deferred financing costs 532 392 Amortization of capitalized commissions on preneed contracts 599 558 Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes 2,192 241 Accretion of discount on senior notes 272 492 Net loss on early extinguishment of debt 502 — Net loss on sale of businesses and disposal of other assets 1,052 4,096 Goodwill and other Impairments 1,019 963 Gain on insurance reimbursements — (879 ) Other — 121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (required) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (5,061 ) (5,801 ) Inventories and other current assets (159 ) (7,762 ) Intangible and other non-current assets (390 ) (251 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments 488 (6,500 ) Accounts payable 2,044 (1,976 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,990 1,271 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 6,546 168 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust (5,954 ) 5,495 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,994 36,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions and land for new construction (37,970 ) (140,907 ) Proceeds from insurance reimbursements — 1,433 Net proceeds from sale of businesses and other assets — 967 Capital expenditures (13,526 ) (15,379 ) Net cash used in investing activities (51,496 ) (153,886 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments against the term loan (127,500 ) — Borrowings from the credit facility 124,500 174,961 Payments against the credit facility (189,400 ) (118,261 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to the credit facility (1,751 ) (891 ) Acquisition of 2.75% convertible subordinated notes (98,266 ) (27 ) Transaction costs related to the acquisition of 2.75% convertible subordinated notes (885 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of the 6.625% senior notes 320,125 76,688 Payment of debt issuance costs related to the 6.625% senior notes (1,367 ) (980 ) Payments on long-term debt and obligations under capital leases (1,940 ) (2,287 ) Payments on contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date (138 ) (162 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,246 1,445 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercises of non-qualified options (651 ) (194 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,513 ) (5,398 ) Purchase of treasury stock (16,266 ) (7,756 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,194 117,138 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (308 ) 72 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 952 644 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 644 $ 716 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Our non-GAAP reporting provides a transparent framework of our operating and financial performance that reflects the earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies. The Company’s GAAP financial statements accompany this press release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this press release. The Non-GAAP financial measures include “Special Items”, “Adjusted Net Income”, “Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”, “Funeral, Cemetery and Financial EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA Margin”, “Divested/Planned Divested Revenue”, “Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA”, “Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share”, “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share”, and “Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple” in this press release. These financial measurements are defined as similar GAAP items adjusted for Special Items and are reconciled to GAAP in this press release. In addition, the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures in other companies’ reports. The definitions used by the Company for our internal management purposes and in this press release are as follows: Special Items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate, except for the accretion of the discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item and the Tax Expense Related to a Divested Business.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expenses, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, and interest income and other, net.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA is defined as Consolidated EBITDA plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operations, adjusted by Special Items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures.

Funeral Field EBITDA is defined as Funeral Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs and Financial EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment.

Cemetery Field EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs and Cemetery Financial EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment.

Funeral Financial EBITDA is defined as Funeral Financial Revenue less Funeral Financial Expenses.

Cemetery Financial EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Financial Revenue less Cemetery Financial Expenses.

Total Field EBITDA is defined as Gross Profit, excluding field depreciation, cemetery property amortization and regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs.

Total Field EBITDA Margin is defined as Total Field EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Divested/Planned Divested Revenue is defined as revenue from three cemetery businesses that we divested as a result of a management agreement that expired in 2018 and five funeral home businesses that we divested as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, it includes 14 funeral home businesses we intend to divest.

Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA is defined as Divested/Planned Divested Revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the Divested/Planned Divested businesses noted above.

Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin is defined as Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA as a percentage of Divested/Planned Divested Revenue.

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple is defined as Long Term Debt (net of current portion), indebtedness under our bank credit facility, indebtedness under our Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 and indebtedness under our Senior Notes due 2026, to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA. Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Our Field level results highlight trends in volumes, Revenue, Field EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and Field EBITDA Margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin). Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are defined above. Gross Profit is defined as Revenue less “Field costs and expenses” - a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) Funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) Field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our Regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our Field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the Field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by Executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA. We do not openly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins. We believe that our “Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform. Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are defined above. Our Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA include adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. How These Measures Are Useful When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results. We believe our presentation of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures Our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability. Field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. A reconciliation of Field EBITDA to Gross Profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below. Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. Carriage Services strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,658 ) $ 2,569 $ 11,645 $ 14,533 Special Items, Net of Tax, except for ** Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 1,646 — 1,646 Severance and Retirement Costs 1,134 62 1,134 951 Performance Awards Cancellation Write-off 2,594 — 2,594 — Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes ** 231 63 2,192 241 Net Loss (Gain) on Early Extinguishment of Debt (343 ) — 397 — Loss on Sale of Business and Other Costs 162 188 439 3,331 Goodwill and Other Impairments 805 184 805 761 Litigation Reserve 790 138 790 592 Natural Disaster Costs 345 — 345 — Tax Expense Related to Divested Business** — 51 — 911 Gain on Insurance Reimbursements — (195 ) — (699 ) Other Special Items — 265 — 265 Tax Adjustment Related to Certain Discrete Items ** 1,225 — 1,225 — Adjusted Net Income $ 4,285 $ 4,971 $ 21,566 $ 22,532 ** Special items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate, except for the Accretion of the Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item and the Tax Expense Related to a Divested Business and the Tax Adjustment Related to Certain Discrete Items.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,658 ) $ 2,569 $ 11,645 $ 14,533 Total Provision for Income Taxes 1,556 2,114 6,621 7,883 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,102 ) 4,683 18,266 22,416 Interest Expense 6,346 6,615 21,109 25,522 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 231 63 2,192 241 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt (434 ) — 502 — Non-Cash Stock Compensation 3,659 537 6,583 2,153 Depreciation & Amortization 4,330 4,416 17,430 17,771 Other, Net 893 196 1,238 4,110 Consolidated EBITDA $ 13,923 $ 16,510 $ 67,320 $ 72,213 Adjusted For: Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 2,083 — 2,083 Severance and Retirement Costs 1,435 79 1,435 1,205 Litigation Reserve 1,000 175 1,000 750 Natural Disaster Costs 437 — 437 — Other Special Items — 336 — 336 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,795 $ 19,183 $ 70,192 $ 76,587 Revenue $ 66,517 $ 71,149 $ 267,992 $ 274,107 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 25.2 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 27.9 %

Reconciliation of Funeral and Cemetery Gross Profit to Field EBITDA for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Funeral Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 14,919 $ 16,778 $ 60,881 $ 63,602 Depreciation & Amortization 2,790 2,806 10,726 11,128 Regional & Unallocated Costs 3,291 2,919 10,547 11,007 Funeral Financial EBITDA (1,888 ) (1,884 ) (7,524 ) (7,517 ) Other Funeral EBITDA — (298 ) — (298 ) Funeral Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (517 ) (253 ) (1,779 ) (1,437 ) Funeral Field EBITDA $ 18,595 $ 20,068 $ 72,851 $ 76,485 For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cemetery Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 2,901 $ 3,901 $ 15,066 $ 15,983 Depreciation & Amortization 1,139 1,309 4,891 5,227 Regional & Unallocated Costs 796 900 2,202 2,820 Cemetery Financial EBITDA (1,709 ) (1,890 ) (6,903 ) (6,902 ) Cemetery Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA — — (1,376 ) — Cemetery Field EBITDA $ 3,127 $ 4,220 $ 13,880 $ 17,128

Components of Total Field EBITDA for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Funeral Field EBITDA $ 18,595 $ 20,068 $ 72,851 $ 76,485 Cemetery Field EBITDA 3,127 4,220 13,880 17,128 Funeral Financial EBITDA 1,888 1,884 7,524 7,517 Cemetery Financial EBITDA 1,709 1,890 6,903 6,902 Other Funeral EBITDA — 298 — 298 Funeral Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA 517 253 1,779 1,437 Cemetery Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA — — 1,376 — Total Field EBITDA $ 25,836 $ 28,613 $ 104,313 $ 109,767

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019: For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.64 $ 0.81 Special Items 0.37 0.14 0.55 0.45 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 1.19 $ 1.26

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019: For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 Special Items 0.37 0.14 0.54 0.45 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 1.17 $ 1.25

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Pro Forma Adjusted results presented earlier in this press release are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,658 ) $ 2,569 $ 11,645 $ 14,533 Total Provision for Income Taxes 1,556 2,114 6,621 7,883 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,102 ) 4,683 18,266 22,416 Adjusted For: Interest Expense — — (4,000 ) — Acquisition Expense — 2,083 — 2,083 Recruiting Expense — 336 — 336 Severance and Retirement Costs 1,435 79 1,435 1,205 Non-Cash Stock Compensation 3,283 — 3,283 — Litigation Reserve 1,000 175 1,000 750 Divestiture of Funeral Home Business — — — 3,840 Divested EBITDA (28 ) 32 (1,422 ) (56 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 4,588 $ 7,388 $ 18,562 $ 30,574 Pro Forma Adjusted Total Provision for Income Taxes 2,670 2,404 6,714 9,324 Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income $ 1,918 $ 4,984 $ 11,848 $ 21,250

Reconciliation of Field EBITDA to Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Field EBITDA $ 25,836 $ 28,613 $ 104,313 $ 109,767 Adjusted For: Litigation Reserve 100 581 Divested EBITDA (28 ) 32 (1,422 ) (56 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA $ 25,808 $ 28,745 $ 102,891 $ 110,292 Total Overhead Costs 11,913 12,103 36,993 37,554 Adjusted For: Litigation Reserve (1,000 ) (75 ) (1,000 ) (170 ) Severance and Retirement Costs (1,435 ) (79 ) (1,435 ) (1,205 ) Acquisition Expense — (2,083 ) — (2,083 ) Recruiting Expense — (336 ) — (336 ) Natural Disaster Costs (437 ) — (437 ) — Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,767 $ 19,215 $ 68,770 $ 76,532 Revenue $ 66,517 $ 71,149 $ 267,992 $ 274,107 Adjusted For: Divested Revenue (249 ) (63 ) (5,677 ) (805 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue $ 66,268 $ 71,086 $ 262,315 $ 273,302 Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA Margin 38.9 % 40.4 % 39.2 % 40.4 % Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 25.3 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 28.0 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 Special Items 0.37 0.14 0.54 0.45 Pro Forma Adjustments — 0.01 (0.24 ) (0.05 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 1.20

Supplemental Information:

Funeral homes and cemeteries purchased after December 31, 2014 are referred to as “Acquired” in our Trend Report. This classification of acquisitions has been important to management and investors in monitoring the results of these businesses and to gauge the leveraging performance contribution that a selective acquisition program can have on total company performance. The presentation below highlights the impact of our 2014 Acquired Portfolio that moved from Acquired to Same Store beginning January 1, 2019 (in thousands): For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2018 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Revenue EBITDA Revenue EBITDA 2014 Acquired Portfolio $ 3,310 $ 1,339 $ 12,989 $ 5,254

Reconciliation of Performance Outlook Scenario

Earlier in this press release, we present the Performance Outlook Scenario which reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions unless we have a signed Letter of Intent with a high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Performance Outlook Scenario is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. The following reconciliations are presented at the approximate midpoint of the range in this Performance Outlook Scenario. Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA and Field EBITDA for the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands): Years Ending December 31, 2020E 2021E 2022E Net Income $ 28,600 $ 37,200 $ 44,000 Total Tax Provision 11,100 14,500 17,100 Pretax Income 39,700 51,700 61,100 Net Interest Expense, including Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 32,000 24,200 23,500 Depreciation & Amortization, including Non-cash Stock Compensation 22,900 23,900 19,700 Consolidated EBITDA $ 94,600 $ 99,800 $ 104,300 Overhead 35,400 36,000 37,900 Total Field EBITDA $ 130,000 $ 135,800 $ 142,200 Revenue $ 317,000 $ 323,000 $ 331,000 Total Field EBITDA Margin 41.0 % 42.0 % 43.0 %

Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands): Years Ending December 31, 2020E 2021E 2022E Consolidated EBITDA $ 94,600 $ 99,800 $ 104,300 Special Items — — — Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 94,600 $ 99,800 $ 104,300 Revenue $ 317,000 $ 323,000 $ 331,000 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 29.8 % 30.9 % 31.5 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands): Years Ending December 31, 2020E 2021E 2022E Net Income $ 28,600 $ 37,200 $ 44,000 Special Items — — — Adjusted Net Income $ 28,600 $ 37,200 $ 44,000

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands): Years Ending December 31, 2020E 2021E 2022E GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.59 $ 2.07 $ 2.44 Special Items — — — Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.59 $ 2.07 $ 2.44

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the Estimated Years December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands): Years Ending December 31, 2020E 2021E 2022E Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities $ 52,000 $ 63,000 $ 71,000 Cash used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 43,000 $ 54,000 $ 62,000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, the Company that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to historical information, this Press Release contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any projections of earnings, revenues, asset sales, cash flow, debt levels or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of the plans, timing and objectives of management for acquisition and divestiture activities; any statements of the plans, timing, expectations and objectives of management for future financing activities; any statements regarding future economic and market conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. The words “may”, “will”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, “expect”, “seek”, “project”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those summarized below: our ability to find and retain skilled personnel;

our ability to execute our growth strategy;

the effects of competition;

the execution of our Standards Operating, 4E Leadership and Strategic Acquisition Models;

changes in the number of deaths in our markets;

changes in consumer preferences;

our ability to generate preneed sales;

the investment performance of our funeral and cemetery trust funds;

fluctuations in interest rates;

our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, expansion projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness;

our ability to consummate the divestiture of low performing businesses as currently expected, if at all;

our ability to meet the timing, objectives and cost saving expectations related to anticipated financing activities;

the timely and full payment of death benefits related to preneed funeral contracts funded through life insurance contracts;

the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed funeral contracts;

increased or unanticipated costs, such as insurance or taxes;

our level of indebtedness and the cash required to service our indebtedness;

changes in federal income tax laws and regulations and the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations by the Internal Revenue Service;

effects of the application of other applicable laws and regulations, including changes in such regulations or the interpretation thereof;

consolidation of the funeral and cemetery industry; and

other factors and uncertainties inherent in the funeral and cemetery industry. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, other Carriage Services information and news releases are available at www.carriageservices.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. 05:05p Carriage Services Announces 2019 Annual Results and Introduces Three Year Rou.. GL 02/07 CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/05 Carriage Services Announces 2019 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conferen.. GL 01/23 Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend GL 01/03 CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib.. AQ 01/03 Carriage Services Announces Closing of Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary GL 2019 Carriage Services Announces Closing of Fairfax Memorial Park and Funeral Home GL 2019 CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of .. AQ 2019 Carriage Services Announces Closing of Additional Senior Notes Offering and A.. GL 2019 CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F.. AQ