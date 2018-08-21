Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Presley Funeral Home in Tennessee

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Presley Funeral Home in Cookeville, TN. Having acquired and rebranded an already existing local funeral home in 2012 based on the desire to better serve his hometown and community, Bryant Presley and his family have more than doubled the number of families served annually since then. The partnership with Presley Funeral Home further expands Carriage Services’ strategic geographic footprint in the state of Tennessee. Bryant will continue to lead and grow his business as the Managing Partner, consistent with our commitment to grow through partnership with local entrepreneurs.



Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, stated, “We are extremely positive on the favorable outlook for growth opportunities in the rapidly growing Cookeville micropolitan market with Bryant Presley as our partner. Our relationship with Bryant and Presley Funeral Home will also help us capitalize on additional opportunities to build a portfolio of Being The Best businesses in other high growth markets throughout Tennessee.

Bryant Presley said, “My family and I are very excited and very much look forward to our partnership with Carriage Services so that we can keep growing Presley Funeral Home and become even better positioned to offer high value personal service to even more families in our community and its surrounding areas.”

Carriage Services is a leading U.S. provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise. Carriage operates 181 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For any investor relations questions, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.