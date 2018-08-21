Log in
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 10:00:00 pm
23.99 USD   +1.87%
Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Presley Funeral Home in Tennessee

08/21/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Presley Funeral Home in Cookeville, TN.  Having acquired and rebranded an already existing local funeral home in 2012 based on the desire to better serve his hometown and community, Bryant Presley and his family have more than doubled the number of families served annually since then.  The partnership with Presley Funeral Home further expands Carriage Services’ strategic geographic footprint in the state of Tennessee.  Bryant will continue to lead and grow his business as the Managing Partner, consistent with our commitment to grow through partnership with local entrepreneurs.

Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, stated, “We are extremely positive on the favorable outlook for growth opportunities in the rapidly growing Cookeville micropolitan market with Bryant Presley as our partner.  Our relationship with Bryant and Presley Funeral Home will also help us capitalize on additional opportunities to build a portfolio of Being The Best businesses in other high growth markets throughout Tennessee.

Bryant Presley said, “My family and I are very excited and very much look forward to our partnership with Carriage Services so that we can keep growing Presley Funeral Home and become even better positioned to offer high value personal service to even more families in our community and its surrounding areas.”

Carriage Services is a leading U.S. provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise.  Carriage operates 181 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For any investor relations questions, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 273 M
EBIT 2018 54,3 M
Net income 2018 22,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,33
P/E ratio 2019 16,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 448 M
Technical analysis trends CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
Managers
NameTitle
Melvin C. Payne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark R. Bruce Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Viki King Blinderman Co-Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Carl Benjamin Brink Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
Donald Douglas Patteson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-8.98%448
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)4.75%17 654
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL11.55%7 508
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC23.53%6 736
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC34.90%5 825
H&R BLOCK0.76%5 429
