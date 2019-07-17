Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carriage Services, Inc.    CSV

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

(CSV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What:Carriage Services Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When:Thursday, August 1, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How:Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 5398126) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until August 6, 2019, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 5398126) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
04:33pCarriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
GL
06/01CARRIAGE SERVICES : Csv) Cfo Acquires $72,315.00 in Stock
AQ
05/16CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/10CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02CARRIAGE SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/02CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/02CARRIAGE SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01CARRIAGE SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and Reaffirms 2019 Roll..
AQ
04/25CARRIAGE SERVICES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
04/22Carriage Services Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 268 M
EBIT 2019 58,5 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 337 M
Chart CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carriage Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 18,50  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melvin C. Payne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viki King Blinderman Co-Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Carl Benjamin Brink Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
Donald Douglas Patteson Independent Director
Barry Kent Fingerhut Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.20.45%335
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD17.47%1 951
INVOCARE LIMITED58.74%1 336
PARK LAWN CORP24.11%624
DIGNITY PLC-7.82%411
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LTD27.74%226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About