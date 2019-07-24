Log in
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/24/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 24, 2019 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on September 3, 2019 to common share record holders as of August 12, 2019. 

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 181 funeral homes in 29 states and 29 cemeteries in 11 states.

SOURCE Carriage Services, Inc.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 268 M
EBIT 2019 58,5 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 342 M
Chart CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carriage Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 18,78  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melvin C. Payne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viki King Blinderman Co-Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Carl Benjamin Brink Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
Donald Douglas Patteson Independent Director
Barry Kent Fingerhut Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.18.97%336
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD20.24%1 988
INVOCARE LIMITED47.86%1 227
PARK LAWN CORP22.98%622
DIGNITY PLC-9.62%392
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LTD26.15%218
Categories
