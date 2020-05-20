Onity : DirectKey Technology Enables Contactless Check-in at Hotel Properties

SALEM, Ore., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these unprecedented times, hotels are seeking solutions that help to preserve recommended social distancing guidelines and provide contactless interactions. Onity is proud to provide the DirectKey™ mobile access solution to hotel chains around the globe, which allows for contactless check-in and property access. Onity's DirectKey™ allows guests to securely download their assigned key to their smartphone through the hotel's loyalty app, which grants easy access to their guest room and other access-controlled areas, and enables them to bypass the front desk – eliminating some of the potential touchpoints with hotel staff and other guests. Onity is a leader in electronic access solutions to the hospitality industry and part of Carrier (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Onity supplies its DirectKey contactless access solution to hotel brands around the globe. DirectKey is used in more than 5,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide. Since the launch of DirectKey in 2015, guests have used Onity's mobile key credentials to open doors more than 100 million times.

"Our DirectKey solution is built on a proven key credentialing platform that has been deployed across an installed base of nearly 4 million Bluetooth locking devices, in industries such as real estate, hospitality and utilities," said Fayyad Sbaihat, president, Onity. "This platform, combined with Onity's three decades of experience in electronic locking systems, delivers a streamlined contactless solution – easy, safe and convenient – for guests and hotel staff."

DirectKey complements the current security features hotels have in place and provides an additional layer of security with 128-bit AES encryption.

